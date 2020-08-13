Theresa May Sise

TIMONIUM — Theresa May Sise (nee James) passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Terry was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 28, 1932. As a young child, she lived a very modest life during the war years of World War II. In her young adult years, she loved to dance and go out “jitterbugging” with her friends five or six times a week. She worked in a high-end clothing store in Philadelphia and always dressed to the nines.

After marrying Joe and starting their family, they moved to Ocean City. Terry stayed very busy being a mom to her three children and working at Ocean City Elementary School and for the Taustin family at the fine dining Embers Restaurant. She was an active member of the Ocean City Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary, member of Ocean Lanes bowling teams and partnered with her husband in the 70’s as a small business owner of the Pizza Pub on 9th Street.

After the passing of her husband Joe in 1992, she moved to Baltimore County to live with her daughter Sharon and her son-in-law Cal. She worked at Genstar in Cockeysville for several years before retiring and actively volunteering at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Joe’s SSA and had a wonderful social life.

Terry was the beloved wife for 39 years of the late Harold Joseph “Joe” Sise, Sr. and devoted mother of Nanette Davila, Sharon (Calvin) Raver and Harold Joseph “Joe” (Beth) Sise, Jr. She was the loving grandmother of Sandon Davila, Amber Davila (Adam) Thompson, Brittannie Davila (Nathan) Zachmann, Shawn (Elodie) Raver, Brian (Catherine) Raver, Daniel (Lauren) Raver, Megan Raver (Jeremy) Monteiro, Ryan Sise and Michael (Allison) Sise, and great-grandmother of Darion Davila, Bella Zoccolillo, Astor Thompson, Lenox Thompson, Skylar Zachmann, Remi Zachmann, Noa Restencourt, Anayah Restencourt, Saylor Raver, Ella Raver, Nora Raver, Magnolia Sise and Annie Sise. She is also survived by her special caregivers Belen Moreno and Ana Arzola. Sister of the late Harry Edward James, Jr. Eleanor James (Arthur) Kelley and Charles Goudy (Rose) James.

Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice 555 West Towsontown Blvd. Towson, Md. 21204 or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105

x

Robert Ernest Porter

BERLIN — Robert Ernest Porter, age 84, died on Aug. 3, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Howard Clay Porter and Catherine Bosley. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Jane Porter (nee Gownley) He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Waxman, and Laura Gonzalez. There are two grandchildren, Emily Wells and Nicholas Finazzo. Also surviving, are his two sisters, Linda Amrhein and Carolyn Jayaraj. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Lynn Porter.

Mr. Porter had served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked for Bethlehem Steel for many years. After retiring and moving to the Eastern Shore, he enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, reading history books, and debating politics. An avid woodworker, he also loved to travel, and had visited Europe, Cancun, Mexico, and stateside, Florida. A family man, he most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones.

Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center at coronavirus.jhu.edu

Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

William M. Brown

OCEAN PINES — William M. Brown, age 85, of Ocean Pines, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at home after a long battle with lung cancer. He is the son of the late Harry and Ruth Bitler Brown of Ocean

City.

Bill was born in McKeesport, Pa. on Aug. 24, 1934. His family moved to Ocean City when he was 6 years old. Bill graduated from Ocean City High School in 1952. He was part of the eastern shore’s first basketball team to win a state title. Bill worked for a short time at the Acme market in Berlin. In 1957, he married Lucille Hudson and was married for 25 years. Although they divorced, they continued to spend time together as a family for holidays and special occasions. Bill graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College with a teaching degree in 1958. He served in the Army in 1958 as a cryptographer. After his tour of duty, he taught math and attended the University of West Virginia, where he received his Masters in 1971. During this time, he became vice principal of Stephen Decatur High School and then principal of the Worcester County Vocational Center in 1967. He retired in 1992 from the school board, but continued to repair and maintain the student’s lockers in Worcester County schools for 55 years.

Bill was a member of the Berlin Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones award for many years of service. He has also been a member of the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club for 46 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed upholstering furniture, cars and boats. He also enjoyed woodworking and was always designing things, including making fireplace mantels for Custom Tile in Parsonsburg.

Bill was known for having a kind generous heart. He was always helping others and never asking for recognition or anything in return.

He is survived by his children, Denise Gardner (Richard) of Salisbury, Dayna Schiff (David) of Selbyville and Kenneth Brown (Carrie) of Snow Hill; five grandchildren, Reese Pennington, Myles Pennington, Hunter Pennington, Rachael Phillos (Clinton) and Christopher Brown; many nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Kathy Gray; and his kitties, Lexis, Max and TJ.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale “Dick” Brown, Neil “Buck” Brown and Gordon “Hut” Brown, and his sister, Marilyn Brown Balderson.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Berlin Lions Club on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

x

Alice Elizabeth Mantello

WILLARDS — Alice Elizabeth Mantello, age 86, died on July 29, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, N.H. she was the daughter of the late Carl Stewart and Annie Martell Stewart. Mrs. Mantello had worked as a supervisor for Trimper’s Amusement Park in Ocean City for 34 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, eating ice cream and hot air balloons. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Young and husband Clinton of Virginia, Theresa Collins and her husband Kenneth of Whaleyville, Alice Quay and her husband Raymond of Selbyville, Lisa Mantello of Willards, Anne Birch of Willards, Mary Estrada of Bel Air, Md. and Elizabeth Williams of Troy, N.Y. She was a loving grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dominick A Mantello, daughters Carmen J. Prouty and Linda L Sawyer and grandsons Kenneth A. Collins II, and Luis A. Estrada.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Mardell Elaine Habeck Ford

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Mardell Elaine Habeck Ford, 94, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away on July 28, 2020 at Broward General Hospital, from pneumonia and COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mardell was born on Aug. 29, 1925, in Waldorf, Minn. to the late George and Orpha Habeck. She graduated from Waldorf High School in 1942, and from Mankato Teacher’s College. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Ford, on June 29, 1946.

Mardell taught school for a few years before having children and losing her sight. She and her husband owned the Sun and Beach Motel in Ocean City and retired to Pompano Beach, Fla. in 1976. She attended the Lighthouse of Broward County Center for the Blind for several years.

Mardell is survived by her four daughters, Mary Jo (Steve) Price, Ocean City, Patricia (Mark) Reed, Wellston, Ohio, Debra (Larry) Smith, Berlin and Sandy Dresser, Lake Worth, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Hasher, Mankato, Minn.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great grand-children; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Ford; her brother Harlan Habeck; and a son-in-law, Emerson Dresser.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mardell’s memory to The Lighthouse of Broward County, Inc., (Florida School for the Blind) 650 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33311. (https://lhob.org)

x

Colleen Walsh Brown

OCEAN CITY — Colleen Walsh Brown, age 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the home of her dear friend in Ocean City.

Born in Metuchen, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William E Walsh and Gladys French Walsh. Colleen was a warm and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Colleen was the devoted mother of Joanie Montaldi and her husband Marc and Maureen Cole and her husband Brad. The cherished grandma of Kendall Montaldi and Brady Cole. Colleen was the dear sister of David Walsh of New York, N.Y. and sister-in-law Barbara Walsh of Bryn Mawr, Pa. She was preceded in death by her brother, William T Walsh, and sisters Joan DeLorenzo, Patricia Cretzmeyer and Sheila Nodine. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Brown had been a Catholic School Elementary Teacher for 42 years and during that time she taught at both St Bernadette’s School in Silver Spring, Md. and Immaculate Conception School in Towson, Md. Teaching and being with young children was Colleen’s gift and it also brought her much joy. She loved each and every one of her students and everyone knew Mrs. Brown and loved her. There are a few students who still keep in contact with her after all of these years. She taught her family, students and friends many lessons in life merely by the way she chose to live hers.

Colleen’s unselfishness was on display in her daily acts of kindness. She never passed up an opportunity to help someone, lend a hand or do a good deed. She courageously fought a battle with cancer for over seven years, never one to complain and never one to let it get her down. She kept a smile and her face, lived life to the fullest and served as a true example and inspiration to all.

She was a very active member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, where she attended daily mass and had many friends at the parish.

Ocean City and the beach were always very special to Colleen and she had enjoyed her years of retirement here. She was the treasurer and active member of the condominium association where she lived. Never one to sit still for long, Colleen was always doing something — whether it was mowing the grass, replacing lights, painting doors, fixing stairs, cleaning, planting or putting up reindeer décor in the front yard at Christmas. She loved her home and took great pride in it.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Doris Murray

OCEAN CITY — Doris Murray, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home in Ocean City.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Werres. She is survived by her husband, Roland N. Murray, Jr., and children, Michael John Murray of Ocean City, Debora A. Rafeedie and her husband Samir of Kirkland, Ariz., Sharron M. Lewis of Ocean Pines, Kelley M. VonBlon of Ellicott City, Md., Patrice D Sabatano and her husband John of Pampano Beach, Fla. and Kristin M. Peterson and her husband Eric of Ocean City. There are 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Margaret Cervoni of Gainesville, Va., and sister-in-law, Loretta Werres of Ocean View, Del. Preceding her in death were her two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Werres.

Doris was a loving wife and mother. After 32 years of child raising in her home in Silver Spring, Md., in the parish of St John the Evangelist, she and her family moved to the sleepy little fishing town of Ocean City. She quickly became an active member in the Ocean City Ladies Club, the Ocean City Lioness Club and St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Since her husband was a member of the Knight of Columbus, she joined the support group, the Ladies Knights of Ocean City. She was a Eucharistic Minister, and a money counter at St. Luke’s where she also worked on the Bingo team, Crab Nite teams and breakfast teams. A volunteer at Atlantic General Hospital, she logged over 1,800 hours in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit and the Endoscopy unit in the Barrett Medical Building. Her children and grandchildren were happily invited to her beach home for cookouts, crab dinners, and many trips to the beach and Boardwalk.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Paul Jennings will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Paramedics Foundation, P.O. Box 3099, Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea, 13 66th St. Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.