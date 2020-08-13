Daniel Packey

BERLIN – A retired professor of economics is the latest citizen to add his name to the ballot for this fall’s municipal election.

Daniel Packey filed this week to run for the District 3 council seat. Packey, who moved to Berlin a little more than a year ago, said retirement had given him some free time and he wanted to give back to the community.

“I’m just a concerned citizen trying to help,” he said.

Packey said he spent years as a professor of economics, recently in Australia, and had also done government consulting work during his career. Upon retiring to Berlin to be closer to his grandchildren, he decided to get involved in the community. He became the first candidate to file for the District 3 council seat — which is currently held by Elroy Brittingham — on Tuesday. Packey believes his career has prepared him to be an effective councilman.

“I’ve got economic expertise that might be beneficial,” he said.

He said the biggest challenge facing the town right now was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the town had to deal with the health crisis itself and make sure its businesses remained economically viable. He added that the money tied to all of the events and activities that have been canceled this year should be saved.

“Some of that money should be put aside for next year,” he said.

Packey is the ninth candidate to file for a seat in the town’s Oct. 6 election. Five candidates — incumbent Gee Williams, Councilman Zack Tyndall, Jennifer Allen, Bill Todd and Ron Bireley — are running for mayor. Residents Jay Knerr and Tony Weeg are running for the at-large council seat. Resident Jack Orris is running for the District 2 seat and Packey is running for the District 3 position with three weeks to go until the town’s Sept. 4 filing deadline.

While the town is encouraging absentee voting as a result of COVID-19 concerns, citizens will be able to vote in person on Oct. 6. Polling locations, which will be Buckingham Presbyterian Church for Districts 1 and 2 and the Berlin Police Department for Districts 3 and 4, will be operated with physical distancing and face mask requirements. Election information can be found on the town’s website, berlinmd.gov.