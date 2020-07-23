Dough Roller’s Legacy Began, Continues With Family (Editor’s Note: The following story is part of a series on long-running, family-owned Boardwalk businesses.)OCEAN CITY – The Dough Roller founder Bill Gibbs said he always knew he would be a restauranteur.“I love the restaurant business,” he said. “I love making pizza. I love feeding people. I like the challenge.”As an Ocean City native, Gibbs… Read more »

Eastern Shore Transplants Mark 100th Birthdays In Ocean Pines OCEAN PINES – Two Ocean Pines residents did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from celebrating their 100th birthday.On July 17, Dot Ross celebrated her 100th year of life with residents at The Woodlands senior living facility in Ocean Pines. Among them was fellow centenarian Barbara Palmer, who turned 100 on March 15.“She’s a… Read more »

OC Council Approves Relief Package For Homebuilding Aimed At Year-Round Residency OCEAN CITY — It certainly wasn’t easy, but resort officials this week signed off on an incentive program to encourage more year-round residents to make Ocean City their home by relaxing some of the fees associated with new construction and potentially short-term relief from property taxes.For the last year or so, the Mayor and Council… Read more »