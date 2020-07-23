Open Houses July 24, 2020

by
Open Houses July 24, 2020

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN CITY
7 Corner Store Ln
Sunset Island
67th St. Bayside
Sat 10-12
4BR+Den
3FB/2HB TH
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results
443-496-1446

OCEAN PINES
762 Ocean Pkwy  
Fri 11- 1
Single Family
4BR/3BA Home
Lauren Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915