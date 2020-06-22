Kenisha Ward and Devon Jones are pictured.

OCEAN CITY — Two Baltimore-area residents were arrested on robbery and assault charges on Sunday night after allegedly going behind the counter and attacking a store clerk at a midtown deli.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported robbery that had just occurred at a deli on 72nd Street. The caller advised police the two suspects had fled the area. Through the investigation, OCPD officers learned two suspects, identified as Kenisha Ward, 37, of Baltimore, and Devon Jones, 32, of Randallstown, tried to return cigars that were not purchased at the store.

When the store clerk refused, Ward allegedly went behind the counter, attacked the clerk and began grabbing packets of cigars. Jones allegedly made threatening statements to the clerk while Ward was grabbing cigars. The suspects left the store and got into a vehicle.

The store clerk followed the suspects out of the store with a baseball bat and was able to break the suspects’ car window. A short time later while OCPD officers were still on the scene investigating the incident, Ward and Jones returned to the store and confronted the clerk about the broken car window.

Ward and Jones were arrested and each has been charged with robbery, theft and second-degree assault. Each suspect was taken before a District Court Commissioner and each was ordered to be held without bond.