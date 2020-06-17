Pictured, from left, are Ty’ant Kiaun Gibson, Ijahmiere Miquel Mckinney and Alizae Giselle Lugo.

OCEAN CITY – Police continue to announce arrests made during the recent violent crime spree including the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing incident last Friday along with four arrests on drug and weapons charges.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Friday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) received a call from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury advising they were treating the victim of a stabbing that had allegedly occurred in Ocean City. The initial investigation revealed the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation that had escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, the victim was allegedly hit with a stun gun, stabbed and stomped by multiple suspect. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to a release from the OCPD this week.

Through the investigation, the primary suspect in the stabbing incident was identified as Alizae Giselle Lugo, 21, of Lebanon, Pa. Lugo has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Following a bail review hearing on Tuesday, Lugo was ordered to be held without bond.

On Wednesday, the OCPD also announced it had made multiple arrests in a case dating back to June 10 during which a handgun and an assault weapon were recovered. On June 10, OCPD officers located several individuals sleeping in a vehicle in violation of a town ordinance. Upon making contact with the occupants, the officers detected an odor of marijuana. The officers also learned one of the occupants was wanted on an active warrant out of Harrisburg, Pa. for allegedly discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

OCPD officers began searching the vehicle and located bullet holes in the rear tailgate. OCPD officers also located marijuana, a Glock .40-caliber handgun and a Century Arms Micro Draco assault-style handgun.

In that case, four suspects including two juveniles were arrested on various drugs and weapons charges. Ty’ant Kiaun Gibson, 18, of Harrisburg, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), loaded handgun on his person, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an assault weapon and magazine, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug-trafficking crime.

Ijahmiere Miquel McKinney, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute. Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Also on Wednesday, the OCPD released more information on an intense beating of a man by a group of individuals on the Boardwalk at 4th Street back on June 10. A video of the altercation captured by a witness and shared on social media went viral and served as a touchstone of sorts for the violent behavior in the resort in the days that followed.

Just after midnight on June 10, a fight broke out on the Boardwalk between large groups of young adults. At least one young man was punched repeatedly in the face while sitting on a Boardwalk bench to the point he appeared to fall unconscious. The investigation in that incident continues.

The OCPD has identified the victim in that incident captured in the viral video and has learned he did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the attack. In addition, the victim has not cooperated with police in the investigation. Anyone with information on that incident including the identities of the assailants is urged to contact the OCPD at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.