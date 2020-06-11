BERLIN – Town officials approved a three-year contract extension with Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood.

Mayor Gee Williams announced this week that elected officials had approved a three-year extension of Fleetwood’s current contract. Fleetwood took over as administrator after Laura Allen was fired last year.

“We’re very pleased that the relationship has been productive and mutually beneficial for everyone,” Williams said.

During Monday’s meeting of the Berlin Town Council, Williams announced that the budget approved in May included an extension of Fleetwood’s contract.

“It’s the same terms and the same level of salary as currently which is $110,000 a year,” Williams said.

Fleetwood, who has worked in various capacities for the town for the last 10 years, said he was looking forward to continuing his role as town administrator.

“I am extremely thankful to the Berlin mayor and council that they have the trust and confidence to afford me the opportunity to continue to serve them, the citizens of Berlin and to guide the entire employee group of the Town of Berlin,” Fleetwood said. “The opportunity to serve this community has many challenges and many rewards that are both rewarding.”

Fiscal year 2021 contracts approved Monday include Booth & Associates not to exceed $100,000, Cards Technology $38,400, Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. not to exceed $100,000, EA Engineering not to exceed $100,000, Worcester Youth and Family $40,000, Jarmon’s Cleaning Services (for the police department) $10,400 and Angel’s Touch Cleaning Services (for public restrooms, welcome center, etc.) $12,000.

During the contract discussion, resident Jason Walter asked about the proceeds of the leases the town had recently approved for property at its water tower and Heron Park. Though the question, which was submitted via Facebook, was not answered during the meeting, Fleetwood addressed it in an interview Wednesday. He said that the leases had not in fact been signed yet by the lessees, but that revenue generated by them in the future would be put back into the general fund.