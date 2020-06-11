vanishing

Postmarked Aug. 2, 1927, this postcard illustrates how much Ocean City has changed in 90 years.

The Boardwalk was raised far above the beach in those days and on hot days bathers would seek shade under it. Some would plan a picnic lunch under the Boardwalk with the smell of creosote, damp wood and wet sand a luncheon companion.

The beach was narrow and waves reached almost to the Boardwalk on high tide. When storms rolled up the coast, the beach would literally disappear. The beach would remain narrow until the creation of the Inlet in 1933 and the construction of the north jetty allowed sand to build up on the south end of town.

The view above looks north from N. 1st Street. The tower in the background marked the site of the Plimhimmon Hotel while the tower in the foreground belonged to the Rideau. Neither of these historic hotels exist today. The suits worn by the bathers were typical of that era.

Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection