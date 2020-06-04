Pocomoke Teacher Earns County Award

SNOW HILL – Education officials announced this week that Pocomoke Middle School’s Christina McQuaid is the 2020 Worcester County Teacher of the Year.

Though COVID-19 prevented the traditional Teacher of the Year banquet, Worcester County Public Schools hosted a special virtual program June 1 to celebrate this year’s nominees. After finalists McQuaid, Maureen Brittingham, Mackenzie Keyser and Michelle Boyle were identified, Superintendent Lou Taylor named McQuaid as the 2020 Worcester County Teacher of the Year.

“Christina will go on to the state level competition where she will be honored by the state board of education at its meeting in July, then she will be recognized with her state teacher of the year cohort at a gala in Baltimore later this fall,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “Congratulations Christina. I know you will represent all of us well.”

Taylor said the video shown on social media this week, which included glimpses of each of this year’s candidates in the classroom, illustrated the professionalism and enthusiasm of local educators.

“This evening more than anything the focus is on exemplary teachers…,” he said. “To all of our educators tuning in tonight, we are so grateful for each of you.”

McQuaid, who is in her 17th year of teaching, has taught fifth grade English language arts at Pocomoke Middle School for the past eight years.

“She believes in setting high expectations, giving every student a voice, and celebrating every success in order to encourage a positive learning relationship with her students,” her Teacher of the Year biography reads. “As a lifetime learner, she strives to make life-long readers, writers, and thinkers of her students both in the classroom and the community.”

Pocomoke Middle School Principal Matthew Record called McQuaid a “natural born educator.” He said her ability to connect with students and provide culturally relevant literature in her classroom was a key to her success.

“Her ability to personalize each student’s learning and give them a voice in their instruction has been key,” he said. “She meets the needs of all of her students regardless of their background.”

He said that McQuaid truly cared about her students and deserved the recognition as Worcester County Teacher of the Year.

“We’re just so excited,” he said. “The distinction is very deserving. Christine McQuaid is an outstanding educator.”