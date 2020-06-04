SALISBURY – County officials this week agreed to postpone a resolution allowing Delmarva Power to install and maintain car charging stations at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to postpone a resolution approving a right of way agreement between the county and Delmarva Power and Light Company.

Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Steve Miller told officials this week his department had been approached by Delmarva Power and Light Company to install four electric vehicle charging stations in the Civic Center parking lot. By approving a right of way agreement, he said the company would use four parking spots at the corner of North Park Drive and Memorial Plaza.

“The intent is to increase the footprint for electric vehicle charging stations, so they are looking for places with 24-7 access,” he said. “They’ve identified a few places, but the one we are talking about today is at the Civic Center, where we would dedicate four spots in the back corner lot. It would come at no cost to the county. They would install signage, install the stations. It would just be a convenience for folks who have electric vehicles.”

Councilman Larry Dodd questioned if the company would charge individuals for use of the stations. Miller said he didn’t know.

“I’d have to double check,” he said.

Councilman Joe Holloway questioned why they county would enter into the right of way agreement.

“Are we going to do another corner for a Wawa so people can get gas?” he said. “I don’t get the point of this, why the county is supplying this property.”

Holloway pointed out that the county had increased parking at the Civic Center years ago. He said adding the charging stations would be counterintuitive.

“One of the big problems then was we didn’t have the parking space, and now we are trying to give up some parking …,” he said. “I have a problem with this.”

When asked if the spaces would be restricted to those with electric cars, Miller said it would not.

“We would not police that …,” he said. “If we have a sold-out concert or any event, our focus would be on running the event. That’s not something we would block off.”

Councilwoman Nicole Acle and Councilman Josh Hastings said they supported the proposal.

“If we really wanted folks to come from out of town to go to a show – and many of them come from cities and have long rides – they might be able to charge while they’re at the concert,” Hastings said. “It’s certainly not space that we’re using, so I’m actually excited to see this.”

Councilman John Cannon questioned if the county could lease the space to Delmarva Power.

“Due to the fact that the Civic Center is in need of revenue, I think this might be a good revenue stream,” he said.

Miller agreed.

“We could explore those options if there’s opportunity for revenue.

Cannon then made a motion to postpone a vote on the resolution by a month, which passed unanimously.

“I think it’s a little premature to vote on this now,” he said.