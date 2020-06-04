Services Return At Hospital

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital will be offering outpatient laboratory services, including walk-ins for routine bloodwork, on its campus once again on Monday, June 8. This announcement comes with a move to a new location, which will allow the organization to utilize the current laboratory space for other services that must remain within the main hospital.

The Atlantic General Outpatient Center will be located in the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building. The center will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon.

Laboratory testing and EKGs will be offered, with additional services coming soon. No testing for COVID-19 will be provided at this location.

Although no appointment is necessary for lab work, officials ask for the public’s understanding with any potential delays caused by social distancing requirements. In addition to maintaining distance from others, patients are asked to wear a mask that covers nose and mouth when entering the facility.

“We look forward to opening the Atlantic General Outpatient Center to our community in June,” said Kim Justice, vice president of planning and operations. “We thank you in advance for your patience as we observe proper social distancing and disinfecting protocols to protect the health of patients and staff alike.”

Stores Donate To Schools

SALISBURY — Cato Gas & Oil Co. and Goose Creek convenience stores has announced the award of $500 checks to 19 area local schools to support science, technology, engineering and math programs.

“Supporting the next generation of scientists and engineers is something Cato Gas & Oil Co. and Goose Creek are proud to do, both for the kids in our communities, and for our industry whose future will rely so heavily on their expertise,” said Cato Oil & Gas Co. President Michael G. Abercrombie, Jr.

The Salisbury-based company plans to support even more S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs in the coming weeks, Abercrombie said, the latest example of the company’s longtime mission to support the communities in which it operates.

The company’s donations were made in partnership with the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance, which has committed more than $34 million nationwide to fund math and science programs at schools in need.

So far, the Cato’s donations have supported math and science departments at the following schools: Berlin Intermediate School, Crisfield High School and Academy, Kiptopeke Elementary School, North Salisbury Elementary School, Pemberton Elementary School, Parkside High School, Delmar Elementary School, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Cape Charles Christian School, James M. Bennett High School, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Chesapeake City Elementary School, N. Caroline High School, Milford High School, Worcester Prep. School, Mardella Middle and High School, Wicomico Day School, Salisbury Christian School, and Lake Forest High School.

Medical Center Recognized

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) has again been designated by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Spine Surgery. Peninsula Regional is one of just four hospitals in Maryland to hold the distinction in 2020 and the only on the Eastern Shore.

PRMC announced earlier this year that it had also earned the same distinction for Hip and Knee Replacement surgery. Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, a sister facility to PRMC in the Peninsula Regional Health System, was also named a Blue Distinction Center+ for Hip and Knee Replacement surgery in 2020.

Peninsula Regional is one of only two hospitals in Maryland to be designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ in both Hip and Knee Replacement and Spine Surgery in this latest reporting cycle, and is the only Delmarva Peninsula hospital to earn both honors.

The Salisbury, Maryland based hospital has held Blue Distinction Center designations for both Hip and Knee Replacement and Spine Surgery continuously since 2009.

“Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s Orthopedic and Neuroscience division is committed to focusing on the core elements of excellence,” stated Warner Crumb, Executive Director of Orthopedics and Neurosciences. “Through collaboration among surgeons, administration, and nursing, we are continuing a culture of performance improvement that leads to an exceptional patient experience and exceptional patient outcomes. We’re proud to have met the rigorous selection criteria that have been set by the Blue Distinction Centers for Specialty Care program, and believe these designations will serve as a catalyst, driving strong programs like ours to become even better.”

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other hospitals.