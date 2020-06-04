The Dew Tour was an “extreme sports” competition held in Ocean City for several days each June from 2011-2014. Sponsored by the popular soft drink Mountain Dew, it featured athletes, such as Shaun White and Bucky Lasek, exhibiting skills in skateboarding and BMX events. Billed as a family styled event, the Dew Tour brought thousands of spectators to town and culminated in a then-record crowd of 105,000 in 2014.

A section of the beach between Somerset and Caroline streets was turned into a sports village with special arenas built for the competition, various vendor booths and a live music stage. The large complex went up in just a few days and was quickly dismantled after the tour moved on.

The publicity generated put Ocean City in the national spotlight and several events were televised live on NBC. For several years, the water tower on Worcester Street was painted with the Dew Tour’s logo and the words, “Welcome to Ocean City, Md. Proud home of the Dew Tour.” The tour moved to other cities in 2015 but the memories live on for all who attended.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo by Allen Sklar