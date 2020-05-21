Ocean City Elementary Holds Annual Humane Society Care For Pets Drive

Ocean City Elementary School recently held its annual Worcester County Humane Society Care for Pets Drive. Although items were only collected for two weeks, students, faculty and staff received many donations of cat and dog food, toys, bedding, cleaning supplies and much more. Pictured with all of the school’s Humane Society donations, from left, are third grader Sophia Macrides and fourth graders Trent and Thea Macrides.