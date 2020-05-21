Atlantic Physical Therapy Donates To Maryland And Delaware Food Banks

Atlantic Physical Therapy, a family owned physical therapy company with nine clinics, donated $1,000 each to the Food Bank of Maryland and the Delaware Food Bank. Pictured, from left, are CEO Robert Hammond, Jr.; Michele Herold, APT representative; and Jennifer Small, director of Regional Services-Maryland Food Bank.