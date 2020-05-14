Things I Like – May 15, 2020

by

Seeing people be responsible on the Boardwalk

The show, “Dead To Me”

Smell of food hot off the grill

A day with no appointments

Clever masks

Sleeping in a cold bedroom

Hearing birds singing from bed

Newly mulched flower beds

Good news in the mail

Watching my kids fool around

Road trips with no traffic

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.