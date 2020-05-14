Berlin Council Votes 3-1 To Hold Tax Rate Steady BERLIN – Town officials voted to maintain Berlin’s current tax rate going into the next fiscal year.On Monday the Berlin Town Council voted 3-1, with Councilman Zack Tyndall opposed, to maintain the current tax rate of $.80 per $100 of assessed value into fiscal year 2021. Tyndall advocated for the constant yield rate, which would… Read more »

Worcester High School Graduation Plans Set; Boardwalk Parades Planned SNOW HILL – While they might not be walking across the stage in the traditional manner, local high school seniors will be celebrated with graduation events this month.As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, school system officials were forced to create unique events to celebrate seniors. Worcester County’s graduates will be invited into school one by one… Read more »

County Plans To Eliminate Hospital Funding Support, Not Fulfill Capital Campaign Pledge SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted not to provide funding to Atlantic General Hospital in the coming fiscal year.During a budget work session Tuesday, the commissioners voted 4-3 to eliminate the usual $175,000 contribution to the hospital from the fiscal year 2021 budget. Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said he hoped the decision would encourage… Read more »