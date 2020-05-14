Monthly Top Producers

OCEAN CITY — Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva has announced April’s top producers.

Top listing volume for individual agents went to Sheri Smith of the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top listing volumes for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group (Grant Fritschle, Jon Barker, Clint Bickford, Bryan Coates and Mark Barker) of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office (Kate Deckenback, Chris Lane, Wendy Stever, Gillian Walsh and Katrilla Giddens).

Top written volume for individual agents went to Sheri Smith for the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top written volume for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City Office and the Sell Delmarva of the Salisbury office.

Top sales volume awards for individuals went to Sheri Smith in the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top sales volume for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City Office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office

Individual agents and teams also were recognized for highest units of the month of April. Sheri Smith won for the most listings and the most closing for the month; Michael Dunn won for the most contracts written. The Fritschle Barker Group won for the highest number of new listings and most ratified contracts, plus the most closings for the month.

OCDC Elects New Board

OCEAN CITY — At its May 6, Ocean City Development Corporation announced membership to the OCDC Board of Directors.

Elected to a three-year term were Nancy Bradford, Bank of Ocean City; Spiro Buas, OC Rooms; Kevin Gibbs, Dough Roller Restaurants; Danny Robinson, Hammerheads Bar & Grille, Backshore Brewing Co./Hoop Tea; and Joe Wilson, Coastal Life Realty Group

Elected to a two-year term was Michael Nolen, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Nolen Investments LLC.

Long time OCDC Board member Reid Tingle (Bank of Ocean City) will be stepping off the board as well as current OCDC Board President, Blaine Smith. Both of these board members will be greatly missed and made a significant impact on OCDC’s downtown revitalization efforts.

Assistant Finance Officer Named

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Jessica Wilson as the new assistant finance officer. Wilson, a certified public accountant (CPA), joined the Worcester County Treasurer’s Office in 2013, where she served as the enterprise fund controller until her promotion to assistant finance officer on March 23.

“Jessica’s attention to detail, professional demeanor, and customer-friendly attitude has served the citizens and taxpayers of Worcester County well over the last six years” Finance Officer Phil Thompson said. “The Treasurer’s Office is looking forward to continuing that trend while expanding her role in the county’s financial management and reporting.”

Wilson brings 14 years of accounting experience to this position. Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), she was an auditor for E. Cohen and Company, CPAs in Rockville and Ernst & Young LLP in Baltimore.

“I would like to thank the County Commissioners for the opportunity to serve as the new assistant finance officer,” Wilson said. “I look forward to gaining additional governmental accounting experience in my new role.”

Commercial Deals Closed

SALISBURY — Tonney Insley, advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate has participated in 10 transactions, in the past 28 months in downtown Salisbury. These sales total almost 100,000 square feet and over $4 million in value.

Some of these 10 deals have spurred major change towards the progressive image Salisbury is pursuing and Insley brokered each of them. The most notable would be 119, 132 and 144 E. Main Street, which is the expected site of “The Ross,” potentially Salisbury’s tallest building. Insley represented the sellers of these properties, The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and George White.

212 E. Main is another example of private investment in a historic downtown property. Purchased by Green Street Housing, LLC and renovated to modernize and extend the life of the historic building, Insley represented both the sellers and the buyers. Green Street Housing also installed a 56kW rooftop solar array to offset 70% of the energy consumed by the 18,000-square-foot building.

Insley also recently sold 107 W. Main, the former Kuhn’s” Building, as well as 146 W. Market Street, the former “Market Street Books,” to investors looking to grab some of the downtown action.