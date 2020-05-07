ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A seemingly stalled romantic situation could benefit from your reassurance that you want this relationship to work. And if you do, use a tad more of that irresistible Aries charm.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re attracted to a situation that appeals to your Bovine intellect. And that’s good. But don’t neglect your passionate side when romance comes calling later in the week.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): That career-change opportunity that didn’t work out when you first considered it could come up again. But this time, remember that you have more to offer and should act accordingly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There could be some tensions in relationships — domestic or workaday. But a calm approach that doesn’t raise the anger levels and a frank discussion soon will resolve the problem.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good idea to begin preparing for that career change you’ve been thinking about for a while. Start to sharpen your skills and expand your background to be ready when it calls.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Bless that Virgo skepticism that has kept you from falling into traps others seem to rush into. But you might want to give a new possibility the benefit of the doubt, at least on a trial basis.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A legal matter you hoped could finally be settled could be a pesky problem for a while, until all the parties agree to stop disagreeing with each other. Be patient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Someone might use deception to try to push you into making a decision you’re not fully comfortable with. But those keen Scorpio senses should keep you alert to any such attempt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Romance dominates this week when Cupid spears the Archer, for a change. Positive things also are happening in the workplace. Expect important news to arrive by the week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Anyone trying to bully the Sea Goat — whether it involves a personal or a professional matter — will learn a painful lesson.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Congratulations. With things going the way they are, you should be able to spare some time and take a break from your hectic schedule for some well-earned fun and games.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 21): Your sharp Piscean intuition should be able to uncover the true agendas of those who might be trying to catch the Fish in one of their schemes.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your flair for innovative art and design keeps you at least a step ahead of most everyone else.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.