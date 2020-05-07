OCPD Mourns Mounted Officer’s Unexpected Passing OCEAN CITY – The community has lost a treasure with the sudden passing of longtime Ocean City Police Sgt. Charles “Chip” Green, a familiar face for years on the Boardwalk with his mount Benson.Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro this week announced with a heavy heart Green passed away on Wednesday at the… Read more »

Governor Fine With Ocean City’s Decision To Reopen Beaches, Boardwalk OCEAN CITY – It’s uncertain if Ocean City knew state restrictions on certain outdoor activities would be relaxed before the decision was made to reopen the beaches and Boardwalk earlier this week, but it appears to be prophetic.On Monday, Mayor Rick Meehan amended an emergency declaration that for weeks had closed the beaches and Boardwalk… Read more »

Council Approves ‘Plan B’ Budget With Tax Cut; Officials Acknowledge Plan Includes Many Fiscal Unknowns OCEAN CITY — Acknowledging the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing pandemic and the impact on the summer season, resort officials this week approved on first reading a fiscal year 2021 “Plan B” budget that will result in a property tax reduction for most.When first presented in March, the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget for all funds… Read more »