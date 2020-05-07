Things I Like – May 8, 2020

by

Introducing my kids to classic movies

Smelling breakfast cooking from bed

Sunny weekends

Looking forward to a first beach day

People who get creative with their masks

When my kids help with yard work

When the yard work is all done

Carryout for dinner a couple times a week

Smell of a freshly sharpened pencil

Adding lump crabmeat to anything

Coming across a kid reading for fun

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.