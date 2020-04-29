Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — Despite some glimmers of hope for reopening the resort and jumpstarting its economy, restrictions set to expire this week, including the closure of the beach and Boardwalk and a prohibition on short-term rentals, have been extended.

Several weeks ago, as the COVID-19 health crisis escalated, Mayor Rick Meehan announced a mayoral declaration closing the beach, Boardwalk and Inlet parking lot with few exceptions in place for local residents through April 30. About a week later, Meehan announced a second declaration prohibiting short-term rentals in Ocean City, including hotels, motels and other accommodations, again with certain exceptions, also through April 30.

With that expiration date rapidly approaching this week, Meehan amended the two mayoral declarations aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 during Tuesday’s council meeting. The declaration closing the beach, Boardwalk and Inlet lot was extended until May 15, while the declaration prohibiting short-term rentals was extended to May 22.

It’s important to note the mayor’s extended declarations include “or sooner” provisions based on Governor Larry Hogan’s economic recovery plan release late last week. If the state reaches stage one of the recovery plan, which includes reopening many outdoor recreation areas and lifting the stay at home order, among other things, prior to the new expiration dates for Meehan’s amended declarations, the mayor could amend them again to reflect the earlier dates.

“Gov. Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery laid out a path to gradually and responsibly reopen the economy, while also protecting the health and safety of our residents,” he said. “The plan intends to move rapidly, but not recklessly. It is important that Ocean City mirror these actions to help avoid a setback in the progress we have made in our community and across the state.”

From the beginning, allowing non-resident property owners to access their summer homes and second homes in Ocean City while stay-at-home orders are in place in Maryland and neighboring states has been the subject of much debate. Some non-resident property owners exercised their constitutional right to visit beach homes they own and on which they pay taxes, while most have adhered to the strict stay-at-home guidelines. Meehan this week urged more of the latter and less of the formal with the curve apparently flattening and a roadmap to recovery in place.

“Our entire community continues to make sacrifices during this health crisis, but this has been especially difficult for our non-resident property owners, who are anxious to visit their beach homes,” he said. “Although it has not been easy, we believe these restrictions have been successfully slowing the spread of the virus. If we all continue to work together over the next few weeks, hopefully we will be welcoming everyone back sooner rather than later.”

Relaxing the stay-at-home order is an essential element to stage one in the governor’s roadmap to recovery plan. Until that order is lifted and stage one is implemented, Meehan said the town’s message remains consistent to visitors and non-resident property owners.

“The stay-at-home order remains in effect,” he said. “We’ve not yet moved to stage one. Now is still not the time to visit Ocean City.”

Meehan amended the two declarations on Tuesday during a larger discussion of the town’s reopening outline at the Mayor and Council work session. It’s important to note the mayoral declarations were made by Meehan under his powers described in the town’s charter and do not require a majority vote by the City Council as has been suggested by some.

The declarations do include some punitive provisions including potential fines and even jail time in some extreme cases, but Meehan said those actions are measures of last resort.

“Voluntary compliance is the goal,” he said. “To date, we have seen the majority complying voluntarily.”

Again, extending the beach and Boardwalk closure to May 15 and the prohibition on short-term rentals to May 22 are ostensibly just place-holders and could be changed if the first stage of the governor’s recovery plan is implemented sooner. When questioned, Meehan said the governor’s stay-at-home order would be the trigger.

“This is tied to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” he said. “I hope we’re in the governor’s 14-day timeline and I hope we’re talking about early May and mid-May. This gives us a roadmap to follow. We want to do the right thing. When the governor lifts the stay-at-home order, we can get Ocean City open sooner rather than later. We all want to do the right thing.”

Meehan said he, like everyone else, hoped that would be the case.

“We’re being realistic,” he said. “Delaware doesn’t believe it will have its beaches open until after Memorial Day. We’re trying to be a little more aggressive than that.”