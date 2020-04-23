Tatiana Foreman

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was arrested twice in the span of a couple of days last week including an incident during which she ran down the Boardwalk completely naked.

Around 6:45 p.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a grocery store parking lot at 94th Street for a suspicious female suspect, later identified as Tatiana Foreman, 33, of Ocean City, looking through vehicles. According to police reports, Foreman had also caused concern for customers inside the grocery store. OCPD officers met with a store employee who advised Foreman had been scaring people inside the grocery store and was now in the parking lot pacing around her vehicle, a black Mercedes.

OCPD officers approached Foreman and found her around her vehicle. According to police reports, Foreman kept getting random things out of the vehicle including a soccer ball and there was a piece of raw salmon on the vehicle’s dashboard. Foreman reportedly told police she was in the grocery store parking lot taking an online course and showed the officers a video conference on her phone.

When the officers asked Foreman for her license, she reportedly told police her license was suspended and presented a U.S. passport instead. When asked if she had driven her vehicle to the grocery store, Foreman acknowledged she had and that she knew her license was suspended, but that she drove to the store anyway because she was hungry, according to police reports.

OCPD officers confirmed Foreman’s license was suspended and told her to call her husband to come pick her up because she was not allowed to drive. Instead, Foreman asked the officers to call her husband for her because she did not want to interrupt the online course on her phone. OCPD officers reached Foreman’s husband and made arrangements for him to pick her up.

According to police reports, OCPD officers walked back across the parking lot to their patrol vehicle and were standing outside when Foreman allegedly became agitated and held her cellphone out of her vehicle’s window. Foreman then started the vehicle and accelerated toward the OCPD patrol vehicle, nearly striking it.

Foreman then put her vehicle in reverse and backed up next to the OCPD vehicle with just inches to spare and began barking like a dog at the OCPD officers. Foreman was instructed to turn off the vehicle and exit and she was subsequently arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Three days later around 8 a.m. last Friday, OCPD officers were dispatched to the Caroline Street comfort station on the Boardwalk for a reported naked and disorderly female who may have been stealing items from storefronts. OCPD officers were directed by a town public works employee to the area behind the comfort station where they found Foreman sitting on a chair with no pants on, according to police reports.

As OCPD officers approached her, Foreman reportedly stood up and began frantically putting on her pants and jacket while rambling in both English and foreign language. Among Foreman’s scattered belongings, OCPD officers observed a balled-up piece of black canvas with a screen print design on it often used by Boardwalk T-shirt shops as samples.

Foreman told police she did not steal the store sample, but had taken it from a shop where she know the owner. Upon closer inspection, OCPD officers located four more balled-up pieces of black canvas among Foreman’s possessions, each with a different screen print design on it.

OCPD officers went to the store and observed a T-shirt display with several blank spots where samples were missing. Foreman was arrested at that point for theft.

OCPD officers also noticed a local resident with whom they were familiar because he often exercises on the Boardwalk early in the morning standing nearby. According to police reports, the local resident told police “that was crazy,” and that he was just enjoying his first cup of coffee when he saw Foreman running south on the Boardwalk in her birthday suit.

When asked to clarify, the witness told police Foreman had been running on the Boardwalk completely naked and that he had seen everything. Foreman was charged with theft, malicious destruction of property and indecent exposure.