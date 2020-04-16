SALISBURY – Officials in Wicomico County voted last week to table two agreements that would have allowed a water main extension project to proceed.

On April 7, the Wicomico County Council voted 4-3 to table two resolutions approving a pre-annexation agreement and a water system agreement between Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury for the construction, maintenance and operation of a water system at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport.

“The people that live between Wor-Wic and the airport have concerns about this,” Councilman Joe Holloway said.

Last November, Wicomico County secured $4.4 million in funding from the State Board of Public Works to run a water main roughly six miles from the Wor-Wic Community College water tower to the airport campus.

At the time, officials said the project would enhance fire protection service in the area, address water quality issues at the airport and increase development potential at the airport’s business park.

Before construction could begin, however, the city – which owns the water tower – required a pre-annexation agreement and water system agreement for the extension of water utility service to the airport.

During a legislative session this week, Holloway made a motion to table both resolutions until more information could be provided to nearby residents. He noted the council was supposed to discuss the two agreements in another work session prior to a vote.

“I think the county executive’s office needs to reach out more and explain …,” he said. “I think we are all surprised this came up as a vote tonight.”

Council President Larry Dodd agreed. He said he was concerned citizens were not given the opportunity to voice their concerns.

“They feel like we are voting on it without a work session during this pandemic, and they aren’t allowed to come into the building to voice their opinions,” he said. “I’ve been accused of doing this underhandedly during this pandemic.”

Holloway said many in his district had called and emailed him regarding the pre-annexation agreement and how it would affect fire service in the area.

“The people that have the fire service, Parsonsburg Fire Department, are very concerned, and when you add the annexation word in there I think that’s what lights people up because I have received a lot of phone calls and emails today …,” he said. “They are worried about getting annexed.”

Councilman Bill McCain explained the county must petition for annexation. He noted, however, that the agreement did not allow annexation for another 30 years.

“They don’t understand that,” Holloway replied. “It hasn’t been explained to them properly.”

Wicomico County Director of Administration Wayne Strausburg added the new water main would be denoted as a denied access line by the state. He said neither the city nor the county would have the authority to expand the service area.

“The other thing I can say is the Walston Switch right of way from the intersection of Mount Hermon Road to Airport Road is all on airport property,” he said, “so we are in total control over it.”

Holloway and Council Attorney Robert Taylor, however, continued to question some of the language in the pre-annexation agreement.

“I will say the language is very confusing and hard to read,” Taylor said.

While he acknowledged his own desire for another work session, Councilman John Cannon also recognized the need to approve the agreements.

“I think we need to move this forward to get the airport where it needs to be,” he said.

Motions to table both resolutions passed with Holloway, Dodd, Councilman Ernie Davis and Councilwoman Nicole Acle in favor and McCain, Cannon and Councilman Josh Hastings opposed.

“The citizens on that side of the county heard about this pre-annexation agreement and they do not know exactly what that means,” Holloway said. “I think you need public hearings on this or you can have a town hall to explain it. That’s why I’m asking for a vote to table.”

Hastings and McCain urged the council to move quickly on the matter.