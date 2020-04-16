ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t be put off by a seemingly too-tangled situation. Sometimes a simple procedure will unsnarl all the knots and get you in the clear fast and easy, just the way the Lamb likes it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time to go through your work space — wherever it is — and see what needs to be replaced and what can be tossed (or at least given away) without a second thought.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Someone who disagrees with your position might try to intimidate you. But continue to present a fair argument, regardless of how petty someone else might be while trying to make a point.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might find yourself exceptionally sensitive to family matters this week. An issue could come to light that you had overlooked. Ask other kinfolk to discuss it with you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might have more questions about a project (or perhaps someone you’re dealing with on some level) than you feel comfortable with. If so, see which can be answered, which cannot, and why.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good time to clean up and clear out what you don’t need before your tidy self is overwhelmed by “stuff.” Then go celebrate the Virgo victory over clutter with someone special.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might feel a mite confused about why something you were sure couldn’t go wrong didn’t go all right either. Be patient. Things soon move into balance, exactly as you like it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): At this decision point, you could be moving from side to side, just to say you’re in motion. Or you could be considering making a move straight up. What you choose is up to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Although your finances should be in an improved situation at this time, thrift is still the savvy Sagittarian’s smart move. Advice from a spouse or partner could be worth heeding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Taking on a new challenge brings out the Goat’s skills in maneuvering over and around difficult spots. Best of all, the Goat does it one careful step after another. (Got the idea, Kid?)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your well-known patience might be wearing thin because of a disturbing (and seemingly unending) problem with someone close to you. This could be a time to ask for help. Good luck.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be careful about a new venture that lures you into a “just look and see” mode. Be sure that what you’re being given to see isn’t hiding what you should be seeing instead.

BORN THIS WEEK: Aries and Taurus give you the gift of leadership and the blessings of care and concern for all creatures.

