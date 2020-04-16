Things I Like – April 17, 2020

by

Being able to not leave the house on a nasty day

Watching the sun rise from my kitchen

Giving a good referral to a small business owner

Not having an ashtray in the house

Supporting restaurants throughout carryout

Looking forward to the beach

Movies with my kids at home

Thinking about the Class of 2020

Office lunch deliveries

Little footprints in the sand

Hearing my son sing in the shower

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.