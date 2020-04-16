SNOW HILL – Native plant sales will return to Worcester County this year with a few modifications.

On May 1 and May 2, the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) will continue to host its 13th Annual Native Plant Sale despite the ongoing pandemic.

Complying with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and practicing proper social distancing, the plant sale will continue by pre-order and curbside pickup only.

Lower Shore Land Trust Executive Director Kate Patton said this year’s 2020 Delmarva Pollinator Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted, however, that the native plant sale would continue, albeit with a few changes.

“This year we are doing pre-order only,” she said. “We will not allow browsing or for people to show up and look through our plants.”

Unlike previous plant sales, Patton said this year individuals will order and pay for the plants online and schedule a time for curbside pickup at the Lower Shore Land Trust building in Snow Hill. While detailed instructions will be emailed to those who pre-order plants, she explained the nonprofit will have multiple pickup times and parking locations in an effort to limit contact.

“We have spread out our pickups throughout the day, and we are asking people to pick a time,” she said. “There will be specific parking places, and everything will be prepaid.”

Patton said she was pleasantly surprised by the number of pre-orders the nonprofit had already received. While she was at first hesitate to order too many plants for the sale, Patton said she is now reaching out to suppliers for more.

“When we decided to go forward with the plant sale, we had a really good response,” she said. “I think people are excited to be out in their back yard and get their plants in.”

Patton said the native plant sale is one of Lower Shore Land Trust’s largest annual fundraisers. Not only does it bring in unrestricted funding for the nonprofit, but it also provides critical habitats for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, bird and certain types of insects.

“Because of habitat loss and development, the number of pollinators has declined,” she said. “And we are dependent on having these pollinators for many reasons. Most of the food we eat is pollinated in some fashion. It’s not just up to the farmers. Residential and public areas can have a tremendous impact.”

This year’s plant sale includes more than 65 varieties of native plants, shrubs and trees. Patton said a copy of the nonprofit’s native plant guide – which lists the plants and growing conditions – is available online during the pre-order process.

“We have plants that are good for pollinators, we have shade plants, we have sun-loving plants …,” she said. “They are all native to this region, so if they are put in the right conditions they will do really well.”

Patton said the Lower Shore Land Trust will also work with Ocean City this year to offer residents a rebate program.

“If they purchase a pollinator package from us, they will be reimbursed by the town,” she said. “They will order directly from us, and then they have to submit their receipt to the town.”

Patton encouraged everyone to pre-order through the nonprofit’s native plant sale. As many stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, she said households now have additional time to spend in their yards.

“We recognize there are a lot of needs in our community, and we are doing our part to provide whatever services we can,” she said. “This helps reduce stress while also making a positive impact.”

For more information, email kpatton@lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587. To pre-order native plants online, visit https://fs20.formsite.com/LSLT/ihd8eilad8/index.html

Patton said certain plants may be restocked as they are sold out.

Along with the LSLT’s plans, the Assateague Coastal Trust’s 21st Annual Native Plant Sale will be adjusted to mirror the times. An online plant sale store has been created at ActForBays.org/plant-sale.

ACT’s Billy Weiland said many of the veggies and herbs available sold earlier in the month than years past. “With the situation that’s taking place, many in the community are using their time to tend to yards and gardens. It is a wise use of time, and I think that it should symbolize something good to our neighbors.”

Though some of the tomato and pepper plant varieties have sold out, there are still select varieties available, and ACT’s inventory of native sun and shade pollinator plants will still be available for those looking to add a touch of prestige, with a side of well intentioned Eco mindedness to their gardens.

To protect the health of the community and maintain the social distance protocol, ACT will notify individuals of the receipt of their order and arrange for a time of pickup on May 2nd.

Orders will be available for pickup during specified times at the ACT office at 9842 Main Street in Berlin.