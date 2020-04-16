SALISBURY – School officials in Wicomico County this week approved contract amendments for two school projects.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize contract amendments to incorporate a guaranteed maximum price for HVAC projects at Wicomico Middle School and East Salisbury Elementary School.

In a memo to the board, Leisl Ashby, facility services director for Wicomico County Public Schools, said the contract for the Wicomico Middle project would include an amendment in the amount of $582,533.

“This project is an extension of HVAC work completed back in 2016,” she wrote. “The remaining work includes first floor fan coil unit replacements, associated multi-zone VRF heat pumps and replacement of existing radiators.”

Ashby said the contract for the East Salisbury project would include an amendment in the amount of $676,519.

“This project is an extension of the air conditioning that was added to the main two-story building in Summer 2018,” she wrote. “The remaining work includes replacing the exiting boiler and chiller in the 1954 wing and replacing the PTAC units with VRF in the 1968 wing.”

Ashby noted that both projects are expected to conclude before the start of the next academic year.

The school board this week also awarded a contract for HVAC renovations at Glen Avenue Elementary School to Wilfre Co. Inc. The company was chosen as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.