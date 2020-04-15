A solar array, built and sold through Ultra Solar & Wind Solutions, is pictured at The Dispatch's newspaper office in Berlin. Photo courtesy of Ultra

BERLIN – A resort-based company is looking to help those in the local service industry through a new campaign.

Last week, Ultra Solar & Wind Solutions – a residential and commercial solar contractor and certified SunPower dealer – announced the launch of its “Spread a Little Sunshine” campaign. For every residential SunPower solar system sold from now until the end of June 2020, the company will donate $500 to a service industry employee of a customer’s choice.

“We know that our region’s bartenders, chefs, servers, musicians, DJs, and other service industry workers have seen their income devastated by the required shutdown of the places they work,” said Ultra Managing Partner Brandon Caprarola. “This is a program that helps people not only save money by going solar for their own homes, but also helps someone out financially in a time they need it the most.”

Bryan Russo, commercial sales and marketing manager, said the campaign is simply a way to give back to the community. As Eastern Shore residents themselves, he said the Ultra team recognizes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the personal and professional health and welfare of those in the region.

“It has been really inspiring to watch how this community has come together through difficult times,” he said. “Even in the face of something so scary, there are people out there willing to help … This is us trying to do our part in any way that we can.”

Russo said the campaign is a win-win for both customers and service industry workers. As residents look for affordable ways to go solar and power their homes, they can also help a neighbor in need.

“Everyone knows someone impacted by the economic loss of this ‘great pause’ if you will,” he said. “I wanted to find a way to help and empower people. Your electric bill is going to keep coming regardless of what’s going on. If you look at it, now more than ever, switching to renewable energy and solar power makes sense. You can save immediately and make a change.”

Officials said Ultra offers a variety of finance options on residential solar systems, so going solar can be done without any initial investment. Ultra sales representatives will guide the customer through each step, and everything can be done online or over the phone.

“We realize that not everyone may be in the position to go solar right now,” said Ultra’s Residential Sales Manager Andrew Timmons, “but we know that everyone wants to save money on their monthly bills and knows someone close to them that has no idea how they are going to pay their monthly bills. There’s no cost to find out if solar is a viable option for you and helping a friend is absolutely priceless.”

Russo said there are also opportunities for service industry workers to work for Ultra as independent contractors in the interim.

“Renewables aren’t going away,” he said. “While there are businesses that have no idea what tomorrow will bring or what it will look like, renewable energy and solar continue to move forward.”

For more information on Ultra’s “Spread a Little Sunshine” campaign, or its job and training opportunities, contact Bryan Russo at brusso@ultrasolarandwind.com with “Spread a Little Sunshine” or “Join the Team” in the heading of the email, or call 410-213-5097.

“We want to keep this hyperlocal and help folks in our seasonal community …,” Russo said. “It’s a chance for us to put something out there that helps people.”