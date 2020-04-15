“There are signs of cautious optimism,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

OCEAN CITY — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday afternoon announced a new executive order mandating face masks or other face covering for residents visiting retail establishments such as grocery stores, convenience stores and other essential retail businesses effective early Saturday morning.

In his weekly COVID-19 update, Hogan said despite the deadliest 48-hour period in Maryland over the last two days, there are positive signs the curve is flattening and there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” His positive comments were tempered somewhat by the announcement of an executive order he signed on Wednesday requiring citizens to wear face masks or other face coverings when visiting essential businesses such as grocery stores, convenience stores and other essential retail businesses until further notice.

The executive order also requires essential businesses open to the public such as grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail operations to require employees to wear masks or other face coverings. In order to give residents and businesses time to adjust to the new requirements, the executive order will become effective at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Hogan said the executive orders already in place including the stay-at-home directives, the social distancing directives and the closure of non-essential businesses are achieving the desired results in terms of flattening the curve and the new executive order requiring masks is the next step in that evolution. Hogan said if Marylanders observe the face mask requirements in places open to the public, it could expedite a return to reopening the state and jumpstarting the economy again.

“Wearing masks may be something we all have to become accustomed to in order to reopen our state,” he said.

On a positive note, Hogan said despite a spike in the number of deaths in Maryland over the last two days, there are signs the proactive measures initiated in the state are starting to achieve the desired results. Hogan said he and state officials are in the early stages of planning for the reopening of the state and the recovery of the economy.

“Fortunately, we are seeing signs these actions are achieving results,” he said. “Over the past few days, we’ve seen the hospitalization rates stabilizing. We’re now in a position to move from the containment and mitigation phase to roll out the recovery phase. More information on that will be presented likely next week.”

Hogan said there is no timetable for the reopening of the state and that it was largely dependent on citizens continuing to observe the stay-at-home and social distancing directives in place, including the face mask order set to take effect this weekend.

“There are signs of cautious optimism,” he said. “We’re starting to develop a roadmap for the recovery of our economy. I assure you the plan will be well thought out and safe, but there is reason for hope and optimism now. However, it is absolutely critical for all Marylanders to stay at home, avoid crowds and closely follow all of the directives.”

