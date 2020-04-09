NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education voted to modify its contract with the Worcester County Bus Contractors Association as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a special meeting held via teleconference Wednesday, the school board voted to approve a reduction of the fuel component of contractors’ mileage reimbursement rates during the current school closure.

“We are very grateful for the partnership we have with the Worcester County Bus Contractors Association and their willingness to come to an agreement that is in the best interest of both our school system and the bus contractors they serve,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said.

According to education officials, since the state mandated school closure began March 16, the school system has made every effort to ensure employees would not be financially harmed as a result of the health crisis. Because buses haven’t been on the road, school system leaders worked with the bus contractors association to “find a fiscally responsible amendment” that would enable contractors to continue to maintain their buses.

“As contractors, a work stoppage like what has occurred during COVID-19 could be devastating for our members,” said Ronnie Thompson, president of the association. “We are grateful that we were able to work with school system leadership to protect our contractors while serving the financial interests of Worcester County taxpayers.”

Kim Heiser, the school system’s transportation manager, told the school board that the mileage reimbursement was made up of fuel and maintenance components. The proposal she presented adjusted the fuel component, reducing the rate from $1.554 to $1.214. Heiser said that once normal operations resumed the rate would return to its regular level.

A motion to approve the change passed 4-0 with board members Sara Thompson and Elena McComas abstaining.

As far as the question in everyone’s mind — just when students will return to school — Taylor offered no insight. The last announcement made by state education officials said schools would be closed through April 24.

“Nothing has changed,” Taylor said Wednesday, adding that he speaks to the state superintendent and the superintendents of other school systems at least three times a week. “We don’t know when school will resume. I have no idea at this point. As soon as I’m informed, I will give that information to you.”

Taylor praised local educators for their efforts to adjust to the “continuity of learning” currently underway.

“We have a new normal now,” he said.

Thompson told Taylor, “You have worked tirelessly through this entire thing. The board is very appreciative of all that you have done.”