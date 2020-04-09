For Now, Ocean City Still Expects J-1 Workers For This Summer OCEAN CITY — When the current pandemic wanes and Ocean City’s summer season ramps up, resort area employers can expect an influx of summer seasonal workers on J-1 work and travel visas, but there are many uncertainties including how many will come.Each summer, an estimated 4,000 foreign student summer workers arrive in Ocean City to… Read more »

Royal Farms Eyes Route 589 Site SNOW HILL – County officials this week reviewed plans for a Royal Farms proposed near the intersection of Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines.The Worcester County Technical Review Committee (TRC) on Wednesday looked at a sketch plan for a Royal Farms at 11073 Cathell Rd., adjacent to Walgreens. Committee members voiced few concerns… Read more »

At Least Seven More Foals Expected On Assateague This Year ASSATEAGUE — The birth of a new foal on Assateague Island last month is the first of what should be many this year on the barrier island.In late March, a new foal was born to the herd of wild horses on the Maryland side of the Assateague Island National Seashore. The mare is Mieke’s Noe’lani… Read more »