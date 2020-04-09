ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A problem in getting a workplace project up and moving might upset the Lamb, who likes things done on time. But be patient. The delay could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your instincts are usually on the mark, so if you feel uneasy about being asked for advice on a certain matter, it’s probably a good idea that you opt not to comply with the request.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might have two minds about a proposed change (which often happens with the Twins), but once all the facts are in, you’ll be able to make a definitive decision. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Crab’s frugal aspect dominates, so while you might be reluctant to pay for technical repairs, the time you save in getting things back on track could be well worth the expense.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): While you Leos and Leonas continue to concentrate on doing well in your work-related ventures this week, consider reserving the weekend for sharing good times with family and friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good week to take stock of the important personal, professional or familial relationships in your life and see where you might need to do some intense shoring up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your sense of justice makes you the likely person to help deal with a work- or family-related grievance. But you need to have any doubts about anyone’s true agenda resolved first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The Scorpio passion for getting things done right and on time might rankle some folks. Never mind them. Others will be impressed, and they’re the ones you want in your corner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Finances could be a mite tight this week. And, while things will ease up soon enough, you savvy Sagittarians will want to keep a prudent eye on your expenses at this time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Although a technical malfunction could cause a temporary delay in getting things up and running, you could use the time to recheck your operation and make changes where necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might find it difficult to resist making a snap judgment about a colleague’s behavior. But stick with your usual way of assessing situations and wait for the facts to come out.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Asking for help with a family situation might be the wisest course to take right now. Just be sure you turn to someone you can trust to do and say the right thing for the right reasons.

BORN THIS WEEK: People see in you a born leader whom they can follow and put their trust in.

