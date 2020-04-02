Ryan Lee Wilson

OCEAN PINES — Ryan Lee Wilson, 38, of Ocean Pines, died on March 24, 2020 at his home.

Born in Lancaster, Pa., he was the son of Dianne Desmond of Ocean Pines and the late William O. Wilson of York, Pa.

Ryan graduated in 1999 from Southwest High in Hanover, Pa. and had an associate’s degree in computer science from YTI in York, Pa. He had a career in sales, finance and insurance for a motorcycle/ recreational vehicle company in Pennsylvania. He was also a bartender and server for many years, most recently at The Lobster Shanty and Nantucket’s in Fenwick, Del. He loved motorcycles, building computers and computer gaming. Ryan battled Cystic Fibrosis and received a double lung transplant at University of Pennsylvania in May 2015.

In addition to his father, Ryan is preceded in death by his wife, Lindsay; brother, Keith; and grandfather and grandmother, Paul and Marge Desmond of Ocean Pines.

In addition to his mother, Dianne, Ryan is survived by his aunts, Linda Cagiwa, Michelle Grudi and Sally Wilson; uncle Paul Desmond; many cousins; step mother, Eunice Wilson of York, Pa.; step brother, Josh Shaffer; and step sister, Brittany Shaffer.

Due to the current global health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org. or fightcf.cff.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811.

To send condolences to the family and for updated service information, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

x

Allen Robert Mumford

BERLIN — Allen Robert “Bob” Mumford, age 82, died Monday March 23,202 at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Allen Radcliff Mumford and Naomie Ellen Bennett Mumford. He is survived by his children, Allan Mumford and his wife Kim of Berlin and Teresa Scott of Salisbury. There are four grandchildren, Lauren Truitt, Cole Mumford, Shawn Scott, and Alex Scott; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Angeline, Brantley, Skylar and Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Lou Manning and Marian Manning.

Mr. Mumford was a United States Air Force Veteran. He had worked for many years as a boat mechanic before retirement.

He was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City, loved being outdoors, boating, fishing, waterfowl hunting, dancing and socializing.

Services will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of Condolences may be sent to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Thomas Grant Wilkes

SALISBURY — Thomas Grant Wilkes, 55, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the family vacation home in Ocean City.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Judd Wilkes and Marilyn Bronner Weinberger, and his late stepfather, Carl Stanley Weinberger.

Tom was a graduate of Dulaney High School of Timonium. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences from West Virginia University in 1986 and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Tom had a long career in horticulture that aligned with his love of nature and the outdoors. One of Tom’s favorite things in the world was spending time with his beloved daughter, Jessica, watching movies, playing cards, seeing concerts, hiking, and body surfing. He loved all things outdoors, especially anything having to do with the water, including fishing, boating, body surfing, and spending time at the beach with his family and friends. Tom was always willing to volunteer his time coaching girls’ softball and helping with the James M. Bennett High School Marching Band.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Stephanie J. Willey Wilkes; a daughter, Jessica M. Wilkes; a brother, Chuck Wilkes (Alex); three step brothers, Carl Weinberger (Corri), Dane Weinberger (Neve), and Neil Weinberger (Angie); an aunt, Judith Morgan (Chuck); a cousin, Rich Morgan (Hannah); and a brother-in-law, Barry Caudill. In addition to his parents and stepfather, Tom was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Elizabeth Caudill.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to NPDPSC, Institute of Pathology, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

x

Harry Murray, Jr.

BERLIN — Harry “Earl” Murray, Jr., of Berlin, was taken to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, March 25.

Earl was a life-long resident of Berlin. He was born to Virginia and Harry Earl Murray, Sr. on Sept. 17, 1938.

Earl graduated from St. James School and was captain of the soccer, football and track teams. He obtained his BA in Business from Elon University in Burlington, N.C. It was there in the cafeteria, that he met his college sweetheart, Donna Kampe.

Earl and Donna enjoyed 58 years of marriage raising their daughters and a few beloved dogs on Turville Creek. Their backyard was always filled with work colleagues, friends and family in the summertime. Earl taught many, young and old, how to water ski and then coached friends on how to eat and pick steamed crabs.

He enjoyed fishing and clamming in the summer and duck hunting in the winter with his family. Earl was also an avid golf and tennis player and enjoyed participating in charitable tournaments in the area.

Earl was distinctively known for his “quick wit” and very dry sense of humor. He had many different endearing nicknames that he answered to throughout his life.

Earl’s early career began as manager at Kellam Propane. He went on to work as a poultry service supervisor with Ralston Purina. He decided in the mid-80’s to parlay his skills into a successful career as a Regional Pharmaceutical Sales Representative in the animal health division of various pharmaceutical companies.

After retirement he enjoyed a decade of working summers and early Fall at Sunset Provisions.

Earl and Donna spent winters in Florida where Earl continued to surf fish on the space coast. They would celebrate spring each year by hosting their “Annual Strawberry Shortcake Social” in the clubhouse at Paradise Beach Villas. Continuing their desire to entertain their many friends.

Earl was the most wonderful and loving father to his two daughters, Holly Murray Miller (Reid) of Wake Forest, N.C. and Kelly Murray Thompson (Raymond) of Ocean City. In addition, he was an adoring “Poppy” to his two granddaughters, Logan Irene Miller and Reilly Pate Miller of Wake Forest, N.C., and two grandsons, Nathan Richard Thompson and Miles Kane Thompson of Ocean City.

He is survived by his brother, John “Dennis” Murray (Vicki) of Summerville, S.C., and two nephews, Jonathan Murray (Amber) and Drew Murray (Sara) of Berlin.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Chester (Bill).

Additionally, Earl has a niece, Ginger Warren (James) of Berlin, and two nephews, Tom Cropper, Jr. (Tina) and Craig “Big Bird” Cropper (Tammy) of Powellville.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a closed family graveside service will be held on March 27, officiated by Rev. Olin Shockley. A Celebration of Life will be considered in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests, donations be made to Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

x

Charles J. Kenny

OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Charles J. “Jerry” Kenny, age 83, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in

Millsboro, Del.

Jerry was born in Newfoundland, Canada on Oct. 5, 1936 son of the late William Kenny and the late Catherine (Lawlor) Kenny. He attended grade school at St. Bernard’s in Fermuse, Newfoundland, Canada and moved to West Chester, Pa. with his family in 1948. Jerry graduated from St. Agnes High School in West Chester, Pa.

Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army as a paratrooper stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He worked as an ironworker for ITE Circuitbreaker Corporation in Philadelphia, Pa. and then owned and operated J&J Bulkheading, Inc. in Selbyville, Del. for over 40 years, retiring six months ago.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Chase Alchin, and his siblings, Robert, Thomas, Ned, William, Leo, Gerald, Jeannie, Josephine McCorry and Mary Moore. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rose Marie (Lorenz) Kenny; his three sons, Brian Kenny, Gary Alchin and Rick Alchin; five grandchildren, Kailei Kenny, Madison Alchin, Luke Alchin, Josiah Chicas and Peyton Chicas; two sisters, Catherine Kenny of West Chester, Pa. and Sheila Kenny Boyle and her husband, Joseph of Chadds Ford, Pa.; 16 nieces; and 25 nephews.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.

x

Denny D. Rayne

BISHOPVILLE — Denny D. Rayne, age 87, of Bishopville, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Denny was born in Bishopville and was the son of the late Raymond E. and Mary (Cropper) Rayne.

He was a retired poultry farmer and served in the US Army.

He is survived by one son, Denny D. Rayne II and wife Terry of Berlin; two daughters, Debra R. Weber of Monkton, Md. and Deneen D. Rayne of Berlin; five grandchildren, Patrick, Jeremy, Shelby, Kasey and Andrew; one step-grandchild, Jordan; and two great-grandchildren, Clara and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth C. Rayne in 2019.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.