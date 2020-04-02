Snow Hill High School teachers are pictured in a Zoom conference meeting this week. Submitted Photo

NEWARK – Classes resumed for many Worcester County Public Schools students this week as teachers began using technology to provide online instruction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools closed through at least April 24, educators on Monday launched a variety of distance learning efforts. The online education initiatives began for high school students this week and are set to extend to elementary, middle and intermediate school students April 6.

“It’s been exciting to see my kids,” said Pocomoke High School teacher Michelle Ott, whose classes resumed Monday.

According to Annette Wallace, the school system’s chief operating officer and chief academic officer for grades 9-12, the “continuity of learning” underway in Worcester County’s public schools as social distancing continues will vary based on age and grade level. Officials are hoping students will benefit from a blend of instructional videos and videoconferencing sessions with their teachers. Instructors are using both Schoology and the videoconferencing program Zoom to connect with their students.

“We are so proud of the work our teachers have been doing to create amazing online learning spaces in their home where they will film or hold synchronous learning for students,” Wallace said.

Ott, who teaches sports statistics, Advanced Placement Statistics and Advanced Placement Calculus, says she’s holding a Zoom live session with her students every other day. After each session, she posts discussion questions about the lesson. Students are asked to respond and are able to read and discuss their peers’ responses. Ott is also using Schoology to give assignments and assessments.

“As a math teacher … I never imagined myself really delivering content through the computer,” she said. “It’s opening my eyes more. It can be done.”

She was pleasantly surprised by the level of participation her students have shown this first week. Every live session she’s offered has exceeded the scheduled time.

“They were excited to be there,” she said. “They miss school.”

Ott said she’d fielded a lot of questions about grading during the distance learning initiative. While teachers are being flexible with deadlines, she says they are still grading students’ work.

Because there are plenty of questions, particularly among the older students, Ott said high school teachers had set office hours to make themselves available to students. She’s used Zoom, Facetime and text messages in communicating with students since schools are closed.

“The students are really learning how to use their resources,” she said. “In the big picture, they’re really experiencing what college will be like. Although it’s scary and there’s a lot of uncertainty, I think they’re getting a tool they can add to their toolbox.”

Here in Worcester County, one of the biggest challenges associated with distance learning has been connectivity. As a result, the school system has distributed laptops and mobile devices to those in need as well as mobile hot spots to those who lacked internet access.

“There have been some issues with connectivity but I’m hopeful it’s only going to get better,” Ott said.

As far as the long-term impact of the current school closure, educators are hoping for the best.

“I think it is very difficult to make predictions on how this closure will impact student learning,” Wallace said. “This is an unprecedented time in our history, but instructional coordinators, teachers and support staff really are rising to this challenge. They are being so creative and flexible when creating learning opportunities for our students, and we are so proud of the team work we have seen.”

She said a key concern for educators was the health and safety of their students. The school system has been able to ensure students have access to food with a meal program.

“With the help of our outstanding school food service team and volunteers, we are addressing this issue with great success,” Wallace said.

From March 23-27, the school system distributed more than 9,000 meals at feeding sites throughout the county.

Wallace acknowledged that while teachers also have concerns about their ability to ensure a continuity of learning via virtual lessons, she’s confident they’ll find success. She said Worcester County’s teachers were among the best in the nation.

“They are problem solvers and innovators, and I know that through this newest challenge, they will do all they can for students to have every opportunity to learn throughout this time,” Wallace said.

For more information on the school system’s efforts, see the “Parent Guide: Worcester County Public Schools Continuity of Learning Plan” at www.worcesterk12.org.