Cares Head Named

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Lauren Herlihy has been named president of SoDel Cares, the charitable arm of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group with 12 restaurants in Sussex County, Del.

Herlihy, who is a director of operations for SoDel Concepts, will serve a two-year term. For the past two years, she’s been active on the organizing committee for the annual SoDel Cares fundraiser.

“Lauren is an integral and valued member of our team,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and the founder of SoDel Cares. “She is always looking for growth opportunities, both professionally and personally. She is already familiar with SoDel Cares, and the board felt that she would be a wonderful leader.”

The foundation was created to honor the philanthropic work of SoDel Concepts’ founder, Matt Haley, who died in 2014.

Other board members include Kammerer, Lindsey Barry, who is the past president, Alan Levin and Nelia Dolan, currently the vice president.

Top 100 Women Listing

SALISBURY – The Daily Record recently named Salisbury’s Meredith Mears to its 2020 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. This year marks the 25th anniversary of award, which was founded in 1996 to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of the state’s women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.

“These women lead companies, create change, break barriers, chart new territory and make a difference at home, at work and in their communities,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Additionally, Maryland’s Top 100 Women mentor others and inspire future generations. Top 100 Women help others see something special in themselves, something they might not have known was there. We at The Daily Record are honored to recognize these leaders in our community and beyond.”

“I’m both humbled and honored to receive recognition for the important work that goes into the daily grind of business, the growth of our community and perhaps most importantly, the mentoring of our youth,” said Mears. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to stand beside the phenomenal women who have also been recognized for their work.”

Construction Completed

SALISBURY — Gillis Gilkerson, a construction management, general contracting and development firm, announced the completion of the Ocean Landings, two-pad development on Samuel Bowen Boulevard in Berlin.

“The location of this project had great visibility along Route 50 in front of an active and expanding shopping center,” said Dwight Miller, president, Gillis Gilkerson. “We greatly appreciate the return business from Aspen Dental and the opportunity to build new locations for both businesses’ growth near the beach.”

The project included new construction of 2,000-square-foot shell for Verizon and 3,500 square feet Aspen Dental shell and fit out. The two single-story buildings are wooden and steel framed construction with brick and exterior insulation and finish system façade.

“Gillis Gilkerson was able to work through some tough circumstances to get the job done,” said Patrick Zieno, construction manager, Aspen Dental Management. “We are happy with the final results of the build and glad to be open for business.”

Gillis Gilkerson project manager Greg Ennis and superintendent Steve Eshleman managed the project. There is an additional 1,500 square feet of space shelled out and ready for lease.

Training Coordinator Named

SALISBURY — The Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Eastern Region at Salisbury University announced the appointment of Catherine Raley as training coordinator in the Salisbury office.

Raley is a recent graduate from SU’s M.S. in Applied Health Physiology Program. She has professional experience in higher education, fundraising, clinical exercise physiology, recreation and event planning. She previously worked as the graduate assistant for the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc. and Sea Gull Century (SGC) bicycle tour.

“Having Catherine on board is an exciting opportunity for us,” said John Hickman, SBDC regional director. “Her energy and passion for organization is an excellent attribute to focus on the entrepreneurship potential and assist in the Eastern Shore region’s need for training and new workshops.”

An outreach of SU’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, the SBDC serves the citizens of Maryland in improving the success of their small businesses through low cost training, no fee consulting and research.