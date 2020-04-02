DNR Clarifies State Order Forbids Recreational Boating OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of April and a typical increase in recreational boating and fishing season around the area, state officials this week clarified just what is allowed and what is not under the governor’s stay-at-home directives.Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday stepped up the state’s response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic with an… Read more »

Photographer Offers Services For Front Steps Project OCEAN PINES – A nationwide initiative to celebrate family during an uncertain time has been embraced by a local photographer.Kim DeBoy of Indigomagik Photography is taking part in #TheFrontStepsProject, a campaign started by a Boston photographer who wanted to document families during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Across the country, photographers — who don't get within…

Developer Seeks Liquor License For New Hotel; Some Fenwick Residents Voice Opposition FENWICK ISLAND – A local developer is seeking a liquor license for his new hotel, but some Fenwick residents are voicing their opposition to his requests.On March 2, developer Spiro Buas applied with the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (ABCC) for a hotel liquor license with a patio permit and a variance to permit live…