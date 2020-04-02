Things I Like – April 3, 2020

Notable sacrifices people are making

Seeing my son Zoom with his teachers

Governments livestreaming their meetings

Commiserating with business owners these days

Binge watching old Cheers episodes

Embracing each day’s silver linings

A lab’s love of a ball

The look of a brick patio after a power wash

Working remotely

The first grass cut of the year

A budding tree

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.