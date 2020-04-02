OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of April and a typical increase in recreational boating and fishing season around the area, state officials this week clarified just what is allowed and what is not under the governor’s stay-at-home directives.Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday stepped up the state’s response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic with an… Read more »
OCEAN PINES – A nationwide initiative to celebrate family during an uncertain time has been embraced by a local photographer.Kim DeBoy of Indigomagik Photography is taking part in #TheFrontStepsProject, a campaign started by a Boston photographer who wanted to document families during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Across the country, photographers — who don’t get within… Read more »
FENWICK ISLAND – A local developer is seeking a liquor license for his new hotel, but some Fenwick residents are voicing their opposition to his requests.On March 2, developer Spiro Buas applied with the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (ABCC) for a hotel liquor license with a patio permit and a variance to permit live… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The resort community this week lost a treasured friend and icon this week with the passing of Ocean City Tourism Director Donna Abbott.Abbott succumbed on Wednesday after a ferocious battle with cancer at the age of 62. Abbott was a fixture in Ocean City for decades, beginning her career in municipal government… Read more »