Willye Conner Ludlam built the Santa Maria Motel on the Boardwalk and 15th Street in 1956. It was one of the first masonry buildings on the Boardwalk and one of the first motels on what would become known as “Motel Row,.”

The Santa Maria epitomized what motels of the post-World War II era had to offer with a swimming pool, free on-site parking and a television in every room. It was also home to the original Captain’s Table Restaurant, which was a locals’ favorite for decades.

The Santa Maria met the wrecking ball in October 2005 and today the Courtyard by Marriott and a modern Captain’s Table Restaurant occupy the oceanfront site.

Photo by Bunk Mann circa 2005