ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An unexpected problem should be handled as quickly as possible so that it doesn’t cause too much of a delay. Someone who knows what you’re facing could provide needed advice.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An unsettling situation seems to be taking forever to be resolved. Fortunately, your Bovine aptitude for patience is strong this week, so you’ll be more than able to wait it out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Taking a stand against an uncalled-for situation involving a friend or co-worker isn’t easy, but somehow you’ll rise to the challenge and do it. Rely on advice from someone you trust.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There are still some questions on all sides that need to be dealt with in order to allow hurt feelings to heal. Get your workplace tasks done early so that you can devote more time to loved ones.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Consider a new spring makeover that will show all you Leos and Leonas in your best light. A new hairdo and some fashionable new clothes can help put a fresh glow on your image.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Some stormy, emotional weather can blow up in the workplace when an irate co-worker has strong words for you. But if you believe right is on your side, you’ll be able to ride it out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Creating more balance in your life is especially important now so that you’re not distracted when you get into projects that will make demands on both your physical and mental energies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): As much as you enjoy being right when others are not, show your generous side by offering to use what you know to everyone’s benefit. This way, you gain admirers and avoid resentment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good week for the Archer to aim at healing relationships. Whether it’s at home, at work or among your friends, get everyone to set things straight and make a fresh start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Although you like things done your way, this is a good time to listen to ideas from others. You might even find yourself agreeing with one or more of their suggestions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Aspects favor positive action to reclaim your ideas from someone who might want the glory without doing any of the work. Expect to find many people rallying to support you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel uneasy about taking that step forward at work or in your private life. But who knows better than you that while treading water keeps you afloat, it doesn’t get you anywhere.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of creating positive attitudes and making people feel good about themselves.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.