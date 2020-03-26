Kiwanis Club Supports Student Leadership Programs

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City supports the Student Leadership Program (SLP) clubs in the local schools to teach children and young adults how to be leaders. Pictured are SLP advisors Skip McComas for Berlin Intermediate School Builders Club, Wilma and Ralph Chinn for Buckingham Elementary K-Kids, Candy Foreman for Showell K-Kids and Roy Foreman for Stephen Decatur High School Key Club.  Not present were Jackie Todd for Stephen Decatur Middle School and Steve Cohen for the Aktion Club at Worcester County Developmental Center.