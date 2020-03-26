Things I Like – March 27, 2020

by

The days before anyone knew what COVID-19 was

Seeing restaurants adapt in this day

Legendary football game reruns

Optimism

Taking time away from my phone

My family’s Harry Potter movie binge over the last two weeks

The expression ‘Misery loves company’ these days

When there’s milk in the grocery store

Seeing my kids learn stuff at home

Dr. Fauci’s interviews

Seeing redevelopment projects this time of year

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.