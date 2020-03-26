Essay Contest Winners Announced

The winners of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club’s Essay Contest were recently announced. Pictured, from left, are Club President Bill Hickey; first place winner Jessica Beck, a student from Stephen Decatur High School who $50 (also pictured with parents); third place winner Henna Parmar from Worcester Prep who won $200 (pictured with parents); Erin Hurley, second place winner from Stephen Decatur High School who won $300 and is shown with her mom; and Fran Pilarski, who coordinated the contest. Submitted Photos