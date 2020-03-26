Jackie Knowlton’s second graders from Worcester Preparatory School recently presented Atlantic General Hospital with a check from the annual bread sale proceeds in the amount of $386.68. This year class partnered with the Bad Monkey West to make and bake the bread. Pictured, first row from left, are Estelle Damouni, Lilly White, Lea Jaoude, Keller Hoch, Isabella Rice, CJ Labin and Sadie Kremer; middle, Liam Doran, Elena Kappes, Sarah Brasure, Jackie Knowlton, Taj Sands, Jack Hornung and Clara Collins-Ellingsworth; and, back, AGH Vice President Public Relations Toni Keiser, AGH President/CEO Michael A. Franklin, Bad Monkey West Partners Kevin Myers and Mrs. Sasha Motsko and Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons.