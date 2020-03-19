Pastor Deserves A Listen

Editor:

You and your readers are aware that our nation is now divided. We the people are no longer represented by the government elected officials. It doesn’t matter which party you may side with there is no unity in how to approach the problems we are presently faced with in our nation and throughout the world. There is presently a division I’ve never in my life have ever seen before.

We have an election coming up this year and if people vote a party instead of what they feel and know what we have in our daily lives we could lose this country and a government that most of us older people have grown accustom to. We have a choice to make and I have a suggestion. There is a pastor in a small church who has an understanding of the problem. I know you may not be able to come to the small church in Berlin but you can watch and listen him on his YouTube site: JNBAP on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. or in the evening at 7 p.m.

On Sunday morning you can listen to his service that always looks at the present world conditions and relates them to various chapters in the Bible. If you can’t do that then take the time in the evening to watch and listen to his “Watches Report” from 7 to 8 p.m. This report looks at the world’s present conditions and based on his investigation and evaluation what we may experience due to all the division in the world.

I promise you, you won’t be sorry and it may make you stop and think not so much about yourself and what you want and feel you need but instead start thinking about our world and how wrong it presently is. It will require all of us during this voting cycle to no longer think party when voting but instead think about what our creator would like us to do. To no longer think about ourselves but instead start thinking about what’s best for the world. If we all start thinking this way maybe the world could become a better place not just for us but for everyone.

Think about it and take the time to listen in to Pastor John on Sunday morning or evening. You’ll be glad you did. I know I am and will continue to do so.

Paul St. Andre

Ocean City

x

Turn To God These Days

Editor:

It might seem counter-intuitive: at a time when Christians instinctively turn to God, church services and other religious gatherings are suspended. But even this can be an opportunity for grace. For us Catholics, not being able to receive the Eucharist can increase our hunger for the Lord; enforced absence from Mass can draw us to a deeper appreciation for what is actually happening in that sacred encounter.

For all women and men of good faith – no matter their religion or denomination – this can be a time for us to realize just how much we depend on the goodwill, the affection, the spiritual support and the concrete good works we normally experience in each other (even if we don’t appreciate them at the time).

These things we know: God is good. God hears every prayer we make in earnest, whether we are by ourselves or with others, in our homes or in our places of worship. God is worthy of our trust. And God will give us the graces and blessings we need to survive this pandemic.

Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci

Berlin

(The writer is the pastor at St John Neumann Church.)

x

Sentencing Disturbing

Editor:

Would someone please explain to me how an individual who gets his sixth DWI is out of jail right now (Cops and Courts, March 13)?

Brian Bierley was cited for his sixth DWI on Nov. 13, 2019 after police responded to a single vehicle accident, and it was determined he was “allegedly impaired.” He was sentenced to one year with all suspended except for time served while awaiting trial – 115 days. How is this even possible? We are going to hear some time in the not too distant future that this guy has killed someone and everyone is going to wonder why.

It’s because judges are not holding criminals responsible. This idiot should not be out on the street. He obviously has a problem, which he has no intention of fixing, and he has obviously not been deterred from continuing to drive. All of us are in danger from this lunatic as long as he is on the street.

The article did not say if his license had been revoked, but if it had, it obviously didn’t stop him from driving. God forbid that we hear of him causing a crash and killing some innocent person, but I am afraid it’s coming. If and/or when it does, I hope that the judge who put him back out on the street can live with themselves and can explain to a grieving family why this man is back on the streets.

Wendy Sevier

Ocean City

x

Film Fest Appreciation

Editor:

On behalf of the Art League of Ocean City (ALOC), thank you to everyone who supported and made the 4th Annual Ocean City Film Festival (OCFF) a huge success. This year’s festival welcomed a diverse group of 74 filmmakers, who allowed us to share 100 compelling films to more than 1,000 attendees.

The festival showcased industry professionals as well as university students, young filmmakers, and local talent and gave them opportunities to network with others who share their passion. While the event is only in its fourth year, the overwhelming response will ensure its growth in the future.

The highlight of the festival for many was the premiere of “Reggie’s Forest” by filmmaker Dave Messick of Unscene Productions that chronicled the life of A. Reggie Mariner II and Mariner’s Country Down, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share this story with the community.

We are grateful to all of the venues that screened the films for their hospitality: Flagship Cinemas, Clarion Resort, Fox Gold Coast Theater, The Carousel Hotel, and Seacrets. The weekend began with a red carpet reception at the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City, continued with First Friday at the Ocean City Center for the Arts and a happy hour at the Aloft Hotel, and culminated with an award ceremony and reception at Seacrets Morley Hall.

Thank you, as well, to our additional supporting sponsors: The Town of Ocean City, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Maryland Film Office, BB&T, Fager’s Island, Marlin Moon/Harrison Group, Ocean City HMRA, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Preston Automotive Group, Princess Royale, Real Hospitality Group, Ruark Group/Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse/Lighthouse Sound Restaurant, Shenanigans, ShoreCraft Beer, Sunsations, Thrashers/Jolly Roger, Ward Museum, and Worcester County Tourism.

Our appreciation also goes out to our valued media partners for helping get the word out: WBOC and WRDE, Coastal Style Magazine, Ocean City Today, Maryland Coast Dispatch, Delmarva Public Radio, Ocean 98.1, and Clear Channel.

We are grateful to Jack Gerbes of the Maryland Film Office who led a filmmaker panel discussion, and Ken Skrzesz, executive director of the Maryland State Arts Council, who brought greetings from the State of Maryland to the awards ceremony.

Our sincere gratitude to our Film Festival committee who worked endlessly to coordinate the event and the volunteers who gave of their time to staff the screening locations.

Finally, to our audiences who laughed, shed a tear, asked insightful questions, and enthusiastically applauded, we appreciate you choosing to spend your time with us.

Mark your calendars for the 5th annual festival in March 2021.

Rina Thaler

William Strang-Moya

(Thaler is the executive director of the ALOC, and Strang-Moya is the director of the OCFF.)