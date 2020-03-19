Governor Allows Restaurants To Offer Carryout, Delivery Alcohol BERLIN — With many restaurants and bars in the area hoping to augment carryout food sales with the carryout sale or delivery of alcoholic beverages, the rules have been relaxed somewhat although many restrictions remain in place.Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday issued an executive order allowing certain restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries and other… Read more »

‘Now Is Not The Time To Visit Ocean City,” Mayor Reports (The following represents the contents of a press release from the Town of Ocean City.)OCEAN CITY — As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to change on a minute-by-minute basis, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and the City Council are urging citizens to stay home, be responsible and avoid crowds. State of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also… Read more »

New Northern County Cell Tower Talks Heat Up SNOW HILL – Talk of a new cell tower near Route 90 continues at the county level.The Worcester County Commissioners agreed to send Verizon a letter this week asking company officials to meet to discuss options for a new tower near Route 90. The commissioners have voted down previous requests for a tower at the… Read more »