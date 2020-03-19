Decatur Students Pledege To “Say Something” In Effort To Make Schools More Inclusive, Friendly

Hundreds of Stephen Decatur High School students and staff members pledged to “Say Something” during a week-long campaign to establish a more inclusive and friendly school environment. The campaign was inspired by the Sandy Hook Promise organization, whose mission is to prevent shootings, violence and other harmful acts. Pictured, back from left, are Henry Lynch, Samantha McManus, Delaney McIntosh, Safira Alli, Barbara Furst, William Barrett, Griffin Luzier, Dylan Arnold and Eric Cropper, and, front, Victoria Mueller, Brittyn Leonard, Kai Camilleri, Jeremy Mitchell and Earl Detter.