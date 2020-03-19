SALISBURY – Discussions on the current business climate and other local challenges highlighted an Emergency Business Roundtable meeting this week.

On Tuesday, the Greater Salisbury Committee, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development hosted a special Emergency Business Roundtable with government, health care, education and business development leaders to discuss the various challenges facing local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop goals and strategies for supporting the business community.

By and large, the roundtable discussion focused on actions both government entities and community members could take to minimize the economic impact on small businesses, including restaurants, cafes and retail establishments.

“This is yet another example of how this community rallies,” Greater Salisbury Committee’s Mike Dunn said. “We may not be able to solve any crises today or answer all the questions, but I can tell you that our business community today – those reaching out to me and those that I’ve been reaching out to – are incredibly grateful for this.”

Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Chambers said the organization had received dozens of emails and phone calls from local businesses since news broke that Governor Larry Hogan had issued an emergency order closing restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters to slow the spread of COVID-19. He encouraged businesses to prepare for further disruptions.

“Given the long-range outlook, I think all business sectors are going to see some impacts,” he said, “and everyone needs to be prepared, to start attempting to do more business remotely online.”

Chambers said the chamber of commerce was providing guidance to all businesses on state and local government information and on possible assistance programs. He noted he was also working with both Maryland senators and Congressman Andy Harris to try and push through federal legislation that would exempt federal payroll taxes for the remainder of 2020, as well as a federal aid package to assist new unemployed workers.

“We are also going to be directing businesses to state and federal resources for business recovery services once we are past this crisis,” he said. “And the chamber here locally will be offering business recovery services for all business sectors once we get to the end of this crisis. This is a fluid situation, and our business community is the lifeblood of our region.”

Dave Ryan, executive director of Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development, said his agency is exploring resources and potential federal assistance programs for local businesses experiencing economic hardship. He said the state and county would also seek assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The state of Maryland has the necessary paperwork for Wicomico County to submit that application for assistance through the Small Business Administration already,” he said. “So we are a little bit ahead of the curve on that.”

Salisbury officials said they would continue to support small businesses. Mayor Jake Day advocated for federal and state assistance to help the local economy.

“That is precisely where I think federal and state assistance should be going,” he said. “This is not the time for top-down distribution … This is the time to get the dollars on Main Street, to get the dollars back in our community to the extent possible.”

Community Weighs In

The roundtable, provided online through livestreaming services, also gave businesses, nonprofits, municipal leaders and citizens an outlet for sharing their questions and concerns.

Joe Wright, president of Vernon Powell Shoes, said business at his Salisbury and Rehoboth locations was down 30% last Friday and 50% on Monday.

“[We] anticipate 60-70% decreases until some of the bans are lifted,” he wrote. “We plan on staying open.”

Resident Donnie Waters questioned how community members could access assistance.

“Families are experiencing immediate need and angst,” he wrote.

Local nonprofits and companies were also quick to offer assistance to online commenters during Tuesday’s roundtable session. For example, Chesapeake Utilities’ Jared Shelton said his company would suspend disconnects for non-payment and late fees for businesses and residents until at least May 1, and several nonprofits offered their support in advocating for small businesses. MAC Inc.’s David Hanlin noted that Meals on Wheels services would continue.

Hospital Provides Update

Steve Leonard, president and CEO of Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), told community leaders this week the hospital is preparing for future COVID-19 cases.

Patients now coming to the hospital’s emergency department will be triaged outside the building and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be further evaluated in a separate triage tent.

“You will see a tent outside the emergency department,” he said. “The whole purpose there is to treat patients if possible. If they don’t need care, the recommendation is to go home … You will see some changes on campus with the use of tents for screenings.”

Leonard said PRMC has also limited visitation at the hospital, and all visitors will be screened upon entry for cold, flu-like or respiratory symptoms, and possible exposure.

“Concurrently we are still treating patients,” he said. “Many patients are still coming in for the flu, but we are going through appropriate screening protocols for COVID-19.”

The hospital has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. Leonard said the health care system is working with various state and local agencies to promote education and awareness.

“The vast majority of people, should they experience this, are going to be okay,” he said.

Additional Meetings Planned

Day said city and county officials would continue to hold Business Roundtable meetings weekly.

“We’ll be back next Tuesday at 2 p.m.,” he said.

To view the Business Roundtable in its entirety, visit www.youtube.com/svnmiller. For more information, or to submit comments on ways to help local businesses, email coronarecovery@salisbury.md.