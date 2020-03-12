The American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 held its annual First Responders Awards Program last week. Individual awards were presented to Worcester County Sheriff Deputy Cameron Gardner, Maryland State Police (MSP) Berlin Barracks Trooper of the Year Tfc. Kevin Lane, MSP Berlin Barracks NCO of the Year Sgt. Sean Huffines, OC Police Officer of the Year Cpt. Ryan Flanagan, Showell Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Tyler Hall, OC US Coast Guard Coastie of the Year Electrician Mate 2nd Class Matthew Arnett, Ocean Pines Paramedic/Employee of the Year Harvey Booth, OC Career Firefighter of the Year David S. Peterson, OC Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Cole R. Zink, OP Firefighter of the Year Brandon Gill, OC Paramedic of the Year Galen D. Curtis and OP Police Officer of the Year Lt. James Ehrishman. Below, during the program the American Legion Post 166 presented $5,000 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 presented $1,000 toward the OC Quest for Heroes event taking place March 28 to benefit the OC Paramedics Foundation. Submitted Photos