Garland Hood Lane

OCEAN PINES — Garland Hood Lane, age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Pines with her children by her side at 7:22 a.m. on March 3, 2020.

A life well lived started as a middle child born to the Christadelphian Hood family on Henri Road in Richmond, Va. There were six siblings, Francis (Frankie), Eufaula (Eukie), Jesse, Drusilla (Dru), Mary and David. Her mother, Eufaula Beall Marable, was what Garland described as a loving, proper, perfect Christian. Her father, Jesse Anderson Hood, worked at his company Hood Insurance in downtown Richmond. After attending Thomas Jefferson High School at the age of 18, she met and married Archie Rhem Lane (Rhem). Soon thereafter they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. where “Rhem” managed his cousin’s beach cabana business. Garland’s natural beauty led her to modeling and sales in an exclusive Worth Ave. boutique in Palm Beach. Their daughter, Patricia Lane (Baker), was born and in 1953 they moved to Ocean City where they would establish their roots and remain forever.

When they first moved to Ocean City, it was a sleepy, small town in the off season. Garland had a job she loved at the George Washington Hotel. They bought a home on Butterfish Cove at 15th Street, which was considered way out of town. In fact, Mallard Island next to their home was just a barren island. Two sons, David Rhem Lane (Susun) and Steven Hood Lane, would join their sister “Patsy”. It was a time when women had limited places to buy dressier clothes so The Garland Lane Shoppe, Ltd. opened at 8th Street next to Bailey’s Pharmacy. Her business grew to include shops at Phillip’s Plaza at 28th Street, 94th Street (now Liquid Assets), and the Gold Coast Mall. She also staged and emceed popular fashion shows, judged Miss Maryland contests and even dressed the actress Linda Harrison to go to Hollywood. She went to NYC every few months to buy clothes and accessories, possessing an innate talent for assembling the perfect outfits for her customers.

When her grandchildren came along, she closed her shops and concentrated on being “GG” to Bill Baker (Tracy), Alina Lane, David Baker (Nikki), Jon Lane (Amanda), Natalie Lane, and Mackenzie Lane Bradford (Kody). For a while she and “Rhem” tried wintering in their condo in Hutchinson Island, Fla. but the separation from family was so much that they gave it up. She continued to be “GG” to eight great-grandchildren, Mikayla Dischinger, Amaya Dischinger, Brandon Baker, Bryce Baker, Addison Baker, Rosie Lane, Rhem Baker and Kellen Bradford.

In her younger days, Garland enjoyed a fun, glamorous social life with great friends from many Ocean City families. The group ski trips to Mont Tremblant and St. Moritz were fond memories. At some point a more meaningful life became important to her. She consequently spent over 20 years going to the Berlin Nursing Home on a weekly basis to lead group choral singing sessions. She also taught Sunday School and Bible School at the First United Presbyterian Church. At the age of 60, she found a new love-pastel portraiture. It was a hobby that blossomed into many paying commissions of local children.

At the heart of her being and purpose was her faith. In the end, she gathered her family around her, cracking witty jokes and engaging in meaningful conversation creating lasting happy memories. After visits with the last out-of-town granddaughters, she asked all to leave so she could rest and that she did peacefully until the end. Special love goes to her great-grandson Brandon Baker, sister Eukie Little, brother David Hood (Nila), niece Alfreda Warren (Richard), friend Tracy Trimper, many nieces/nephews and best friend Dorothy Anne Rolfe.

Services were held. A donation in her memory may be sent to Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

William George Kelso

OCEAN PINES — William George Kelso (aka Will or Poppee), 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 27, 2020 at his home in Ocean Pines.

William was born June 17, 1932 to William Joseph and Elisabeth Kelso in Baltimore, the oldest of three children.

He graduated from Paterson Park High School, and joined the US Coast Guard in 1952. After William left the US Coast guard he started college The Citadel. While at The Citadel, he married his wife of 60 years, Arline Hayden Kelso. William continued his education and acquired an engineering degree from The Citadel and a Master degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Will lived in Edgewood for 32 years where he raised his family and worked as a federal employee, supporting the National Guard. He enjoyed playing, watching and especially coaching sports. He was an active member in his community as he coached football, baseball, and basketball. William is still known as Coach Kelso to a generation of athletes from the Edgewood area. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge.

Upon retirement, William moved to Ocean Pines where he lived the rest of his life enjoying family time activities, going to the beach and playing mini golf, chicken foot, etc. He enjoyed playing pinochle, watching Orioles games and going to an occasional Shorebirds game. He enjoyed the community and fellowship and was a member of the American Legion, ELK Lodge and St Peter’s Lutheran Church. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren. There was many a day he traveled up to four hours to watch a lacrosse game, volleyball match or even a three-minute wrestling match.

William is survived by his wife, Arline; daughter, Linda (John) Loss; son, Jeffery Kelso; grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Molloy, John Loss, Kelsey Loss and Samara Loss; great granddaughter Josephine Molloy; brother Charles (Marylou) Kelso; sister Betty (Ron) Apperson; and sister-in-law Larraine (Tim) Long. William was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City on April 4 at 3 p.m. Please send your favorite story of Will to linloss@ourlook.com. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to either St Peter’s Lutheran Church (www.stpetersoc.com) or Coastal Hospice (coastalhospice.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Lois Frances Keeler Sens

OCEAN CITY — Lois Frances Keeler Sens died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Manokin Manor in Princess Anne.

Lois was born in Lisbon, N.D., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ella Linderman Keeler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warren Sens, Sr. (2013); daughter Pamela M. Sens; and sister Judy Sens. Surviving, are her five children, Charles Warren Sens Jr. of Moab, Utah, Eloise Kay Sens of Alexandria, Va., Mark Allen Sens of West Ocean City, Paul Nathan Sens and his wife Annett of Berlin, and Roy Daniel Sens and his wife Melanie of Berlin. There are 11 grandchildren, Brooks Baker, Shannon Vaughn, Tara Vaughn, Nathan Sens, Crystal Sens, Alex Sens, Lauren Sens, Taylor Sens, Hope Sens, Faith Sens and Kylie Sens, together with three great grandchildren, Lily Baker, Bobby Baker and Esme Ryan. Additionally surviving are two sisters, Sandy Strathe of Minneapolis, Minn. and Kay Foss and her husband Leroy of Lisbon, N.D. together with several nieces and nephews.

Lois Sens had aspirations of becoming a career woman and received her Bachelor Degree at the University of North Dakota in Fargo and after moving to Washington DC as the second World War escalated to help in the war effort as an executive secretarial assistant. While in Washington DC, Lois was employed by the U.S federal government and worked in her capacity of secretarial management, assisting various high ranking governmental department officials including the executive offices of J. Edgar Hover at the FBI. Lois was becoming established in her business career when she met in Washington, DC her husband to be Charles Warren Sens, Sr., a decorated war hero returning to his home after four and a half years in the U.S. Army 82nd Air Born Division participating in major front line European battles.

Lois and her husband were married and started a family making the transition from career women to motherhood, ultimately moving in 1952 and settled in the Ocean City area with their first three children and having their additional three children while living in the Ocean City community. Aside from being a full-time mother to her six children and wife, Lois found great joy in gardening and spent much time assisting other families in the local community being very well liked and respected. Lois, as a spiritual person, had a deep abiding faith in God and was a natural healer.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband Charles. A donation in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium Md. 21093. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Debra A. Meinhardt

OCEAN CITY — Debra A. Meinhardt, age 61, of Ocean City, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Macky and Pam Stansell House of Ocean Pines.

Debra was born in Hempstead, N.Y., spent her childhood and young adult life in Detroit, Mich. and Rockville and moved to Ocean City in 1987, where she spent the rest of her life and raised her family.

She was a devoted mother to her two children and the director of religious education for St. Luke and St. Andrew, of which she was a longtime and dedicated member of the parish community. She was also an excellent saleswoman at numerous businesses in Ocean City and previously a 15-year volunteer and administrator at Worcester Preparatory School.

She is survived by her parents, Bernard John and Julia (Flanigan) Repeta of Silver Spring; a daughter, Michaelene Meinhardt, now of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a son, Matthew D. Meinhardt, now of Oceanside, Calif.; one sister, Barbara Repeta of Washington, DC; and two brothers, Michael H. Repeta of Wilmington, N.C. and Stephen B. Repeta of Bristol, Conn.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic Charities, specifically Seton Center, 30632 Hampden Ave. P.O. Box 401 Princess Anne, Md. 21853. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Margaret R. Miller

OCEAN PINES – Margaret R. Miller (Peggy) passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at the Stansell Coastal Hospice House in Ocean Pines.

Born in Baltimore, she attended St. Joseph Monastery School, Seton High School and Villa Julie College.

Peggy worked in the medical field and the hospitality industry.

She adored her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with her friends at The Cottages of Berlin.

While living in Ocean City, she worked at the Embers, Mario’s and the Sheraton.

She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Jayne. She is survived by her brothers, Bill G. Miller and Tom M. Miller.

Donations in her name are encouraged because they care to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Kenneth Wayne Moxley

BERLIN — Kenneth Wayne Moxley, age 82, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Damascus, Md., he was the son of the late Ottie (Tom) and Vergie Moxley. He is survived by his wife, Madeline K. Moxley, and children, Michael Moxley and his wife Brenda, John Moxley and Amy Moxley; and step children Molly O’Brien (Kevin Rooney), Kathryn O’Brien, Amy O’Brien, and Stephanie Moreland (Barbara). There are eight grandchildren, Jenna Moxley, Jeffrey Moxley Matthew Moxley, Marissa Moxley, Declan Rooney, Nuala Rooney, Jack Cox and Bridget O’Brien.

Mr. Moxley had served in the United States Army, was a Maryland State Trooper and later worked for the US Department of Labor. Ken loved his big family, his dogs, Assateague sunrises and traveling across the country with his wife. He was a great cook who also enjoyed the fine restaurants on Delmarva.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13 at noon at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Bill Sterling will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to Finding Homes for Goldens in Need, P.O. Box 6, Great Mills, Md. 20634

Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Tim Hannon

OCEAN CITY — Tim (Tramp) Hannon, 64, formerly of Catonsville, Selbyville and Clearwater, Fla., passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.

Tramp worked many years at Proctor and Gamble, (Baltimore) and was a proud bar owner of HD’s Corner (So. Balto). Also, he owned TJ’s Lawn Service in Selbyville and Ocean City, which he sold and happily retired to Clearwater, Fla.

He quickly became well loved and respected by all who met him, and was known as the unofficial mayor of LaPlaza Mobile Home community. He had a passion for Harley’s, tattoos, classic cars and all sports.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (née Wilson), with whom he recently celebrated 20 years of marriage. “Tramp” is also survived by his son, Captain H. David Hannon, United States Army (Lin); stepsons Vince Phillips and Justin Doyle; two brothers; three sisters; as well as a large Irish family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr., and Lorraine Hannon. Also, preceded in death by his sons’ mother, Nancy Wayson. A local Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Timothy Allen Wilkerson

OCEAN CITY — Timothy Allen Wilkerson, son of Kayrell and Capt. Bob Wilkerson, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020 at JFK Hospital in Wellington, Fla.

Timothy was the loving husband and father to Linda and Reed Wilkerson of Wellington Fla., loving brother to his only sister, Sandy Semke of Newark, Del.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia, Pa.