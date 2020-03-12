Worcester Prep MATHCOUNTS Team Compete In Regional Competition

The Worcester Prep Middle School MATHCOUNTS team traveled with coaches/math teachers Kathy Fahey and Hunter Causey to Baltimore to compete in the MATHCOUNTS Regional Competition. The team placed third in their region and will now advance to the state competition at Johns Hopkins University. Three team members, sixth grader Ansh Batra, seventh grader Aleksey Klimins, and eighth grader Carson Rayne, were among the highest scoring individuals.  Team members advancing to the state level included, avbove, Batra, Klimins, Rayne and eighth grader Vanesska Hall.