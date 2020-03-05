Pickles Pub Proprietors Now Operating Sello’s In West OC WEST OCEAN CITY – The owners of an iconic resort establishment are bringing years of experience in the hospitality industry to Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar.On March 4, Pickles Pub proprietors Justin and Brittney Acita took ownership of Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar in West Ocean City.Located on Golf Course Road, the small neighborhood restaurant… Read more »

Passionate Support In Annapolis For Enhanced Special Event Bill OCEAN CITY — A bill strengthening the resort’s motorized special event zone legislation, including, for the first time, certain offenses for which violators could be arrested, had a spirited hearing in a Senate committee this week.After yet another troublesome unsanctioned motorized special event last September, resort officials promised everything was on the table in terms… Read more »

Amendment Approval Will Allow WOC Restaurant Redevelopment SNOW HILL – A text amendment approved by county officials this week is expected to allow redevelopment of Mad Fish, the West Ocean City restaurant destroyed in a fire last summer, to move forward.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a text amendment to ease parking requirements in the commercial marine district…. Read more »