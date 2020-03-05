On March 6-7, 1962, a devastating Nor’easter hit Ocean City causing the worst destruction in the town’s history. High tides and heavy rains brought flooding that covered the island and trapped many residents in their homes. The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company did heroic work making dozens of rescues.

The Boardwalk was completely destroyed and hotels and apartment buildings filled with over five feet of sand along the oceanfront. Destruction in the unincorporated northern stretch of beach was even worse with some homes actually washed away. The National Guard was mobilized, and locals had to show proof of residency in order to re-enter the town.

It has now been 58 years and no storm has yet to cause more damage than the famous March Storm of ’62.

Photo by Charlotte Parker