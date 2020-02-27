Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team continued its domination last weekend, steamrolling through the Bayside championships and collecting five individual conference titles along the way. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team continued its domination last weekend in the Bayside Conference championships, finishing first in team points by a wide margin and sending 10 wrestlers into the finals, winning five.

Fresh off capturing their second straight state championship, the Seahawks competed in the Bayside Conference championship meet and cruised to the team title. Decatur finished with 318 team points, far ahead of second-place Kent Island, which finished with 208. Parkside was third with 179.

All in all, the Seahawks sent 10 wrestlers to the championship in their respective weight classes, capturing 10 individual titles. For Decatur, the championship in the Bayside Conference tournament was the third in the last four years.

At 113, Shamar Baines beat Dazheem Emory of Cambridge-South Dorchester in the finals to win the conference tournament. At 132, Nico D’Amico beat Kent Island’s Jack Mulligan to win the title. Noah Reho beat Rhian Silsley in the championship bout at 145 to win the conference title.

Alex Koulikov beat Jacob Westfall of Queen Anne’s to win the conference title at 152, and James Parana beat Joe Colony of Kent Island at 160 to win the championship in that weight class. Five other Seahawks reached the championship in their respective weight classes and finished in second including Logan Intrieri at 106, Jagger Clapsadle at 120, Kyle Elliott at 138, Micah Bourne at 170 and Johnny Hofman at 195.

Dustin Morrow finished third at 126 and John Church finished third at 220. D.J. Taylor finished fifth at 182 and T.D. Ortega finished seventh at 285. Next up for the Seahawks are the state 2A-1A-East regional individual championships. Intrieri, Baines, Clapsadle, Morrow, D’Amico, Elliott, Reho, Koulikov Parana, Bourne, Hofman, Church and Ortega will all compete for regional championships in their respective weight classes. The 2A-1A East Region tournament will be held at North Caroline High School starting Friday.