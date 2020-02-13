ARIES (March 21 to April 19): All that flattery and fawning shouldn’t affect any decision you have to make. Keep your focus on the facts and ignore all the hyperbole, especially if it gets uncomfortably personal.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your Bovine instincts are on the mark about that “favor” you’re being asked to do. Agree to nothing unless you get a full explanation — which you would check out first, of course.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A somewhat unsettled recent period should give way to a smoother time going through the week. Use this quieter time to catch up on matters you might have had to let slide.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Feeling a little confused is understandable with all those mixed messages. Take time to list the questions you have. Then present them and insist on answers that make sense.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Cupid can be very helpful for Lions seeking a love connection. The chubby cherub also brings warm and fuzzy feelings to paired Leos and Leonas who already share a special love line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Travel is favored this week, whether you’ll be globe-trotting or taking a trip to a nearby getaway. You might be surprised (or maybe not) by who wants to be your traveling companion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Getting advice on your next business-related move is a good idea, but only if your advisers are trustworthy. Get references that you can check out before you make any decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Getting a boost in your self-esteem is one benefit that comes with a job well done. There are other plusses as well, including being noticed by all the right people. Good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Make time to deal with family matters, especially where they concern your elderly kinfolk. Being there for them from the start can help resolve problems sooner rather than later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Getting a project started can often be difficult. But the good news is that you won’t want for lack of assistance from colleagues who would like to work with you. So, let them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A lot of work-related issues might be raised this week, and you need to be prepared for whatever comes along. Things should be easier when it comes to matters in your private life.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): What might appear to be a much unwanted change in your life right now could turn out to be a very welcome event after all. Give yourself a chance to see where it might take you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You exercise your strong leadership qualities well, which is why people believe in you and feel reassured by you.

