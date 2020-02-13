The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”

The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire town and the Sea Scape was no exception. Its swimming pool was uprooted from the original site facing the beach and deposited in the motel parking lot facing Baltimore Avenue. Reconstructed, the pool would remain in the new location for the next 54 years.

The Sea Scape was famous for its weekly smorgasbord in the 1960s and 70s and a lively piano bar. One of the first motels to stay open in the off-season, its Fireside Room restaurant was popular for prime rib and broiled Maine lobster. In later years, Peppers Tavern – a popular locals bar – leased space in the basement of the Sea Scape.

After 62 years as one of Ocean City’s best known motels, the Sea Scape was torn down in November 2016 to make way for the modern Hyatt Place Ocean City/Oceanfront Hotel.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo by Bunk Mann